Dow slumps on trade jitters
NEW YORK — Stocks fell sharply on Wall Street Monday, knocking nearly 400 points off the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
The benchmark S&P 500 had its worst day in a week as the sell-off put the market deeper into the red for August. The selling was widespread, with technology companies and banks accounting for a big share of the decline.
Investors sought safety in U.S. government bonds, sending their yields tumbling. The price for gold, another traditional safe-haven asset, closed higher.
The costly trade war between the U.S. and China has rattled markets this month. An escalation in tensions between the world's largest economies has stoked worries that the long-running trade conflict will undercut an already slowing global economy.
The latest wave of anxious selling left the S&P 500 index down 35.95 points, or 1.2%, at 2,882.70. The Dow fell 391 points, or 1.5%, to 25,896.44. The Nasdaq composite dropped 95.73, or 1.2%, to 7,863.41.
US budget deficit up 27%
WASHINGTON — The U.S. government's budget deficit rose by $183 billion to $867 billion during the first 10 months of this budget year as spending grew more than twice as fast as tax collections.
The Treasury Department say the deficit for the current fiscal year through July is up 27% from the same period a year earlier. Spending rose 8% to $3.73 trillion, and tax revenue rose 3% to $2.86 trillion.
President Donald Trump's $1.5 trillion tax cut and new spending agreed to last year have swelled the gap between what the federal government spends and what it takes in.
The Congressional Budget Office expects the deficit to begin exceeding $1 trillion a year in 2022.
Rite Aid picks new CEO
Rite Aid has chosen a former insurance executive to replace long-time CEO John Standley to try to right the struggling drugstore chain.
The company said Monday that Heyward Donigan will take over immediately for Standley, who's been CEO since 2010.
The 58-year-old Donigan is a former executive with Premera Blue Cross. She most recently served as CEO of Sapphire Digital, which runs a technology platform that helps people shop for care.
Donigan takes over a company that runs nearly 2,500 drugstores and lost $99.7 million in its first quarter. Rite Aid's board approved a reverse stock split this year to lift plummeting share prices and keep them on the New York Stock Exchange.
BlackRock invests in SI parent
NEW YORK — BlackRock is taking a sizeable stake in the parent of Sports Illustrated and the retail chains Nine West and Aeropostale, becoming the company's largest shareholder.
Financial terms were not disclosed. The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the deal Sunday, cited anonymous sources who put the investment at $875 million, valuing the entertainment and marketing company at $4 billion, including debt.
Authentic Brands Group has more than 50 brands and nearly $10 billion in annual global revenue.
Other investors in the New York company include founding investor Leonard Green & Partners, General Atlantic, Lion Capital, Simon Property Group, Brookfield Properties' retail group and Shaquille O'Neal.