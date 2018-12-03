Trade truce boosts stocks
NEW YORK — A welcome truce in the escalating U.S.-China trade dispute put investors in a buying mood Monday, sending U.S. stocks solidly higher and extending the market's gains from last week.
The broad rally, which lost some of its early morning momentum, followed gains in overseas markets as investors welcomed news of the temporary, 90-day stand-down, which was agreed to over dinner between President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the G-20 summit over the weekend.
Technology stocks, automakers, retailers and industrial companies accounted for much of the market's gains Monday, offsetting losses in household goods makers. Energy stocks also climbed as U.S. crude oil prices rose sharply.
The S&P 500 index climbed 30.20 points, or 1.1 percent, to 2,790.37. The benchmark index vaulted 4.9 percent last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 287.97 points, or 1.1 percent, to 25,826.43. The average was up as much as 441 points earlier.
The Nasdaq composite rose 110.98 points, or 1.5 percent, to 7,441.51. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks picked up 15.69 points, or 1 percent, to 1,548.96.
Nexstar makes bid for Tribune
IRVING, Texas — Nexstar — which owns Charleston television station WCBD TV-2 — is offering to buy Chicago's Tribune Media for about $4 billion the company said Monday, four months after the collapse of a similar bid from Sinclair Broadcast Group.
The deal would make Nexstar, whose stations reach nearly 39 percent of all U.S. television households, the biggest operator of local TV stations in the U.S. Yet it still must be approved by federal regulators, as well as shareholders.
Nexstar also owns WBTW TV-13 in Myrtle Beach and WSPA TV-7 in Spartanburg.
The Sinclair-Tribune deal appeared to be gliding toward approval over the summer until Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai said in July that he had "serious concerns" about the deal.
Sinclair had agreed to shed almost two dozen of its own stations to score approval by the FCC. But Pai said Sinclair might still be able to operate the stations "in practice, even if not in name."
Tribune Media owns or operates 42 local TV stations that reach 50 million households, as well as the national network WGN. It also has a stake in the TV Food Network.
US manufacturing grew in Nov.
WASHINGTON — U.S. manufacturers expanded at a faster pace in November as new orders surged, a positive sign for domestic economic growth heading into 2019.
The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, said Monday its manufacturing index rose to 59.3 last month from 57.7 in October. Readings above 50 point to growth and manufacturers have expanded for the past 27 months.
New orders jumped in November, while production and employment also saw gains.
Out of 18 industries, 13 reported growth last month, including computer and electronic products, textiles, food and beverages and transportation equipment.
The gains suggest solid growth for factories during the first quarter of 2019.
Qatar to leave OPEC
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The tiny, energy-rich Arab nation of Qatar announced on Monday it will withdraw from OPEC in January, mixing its aspirations to increase production outside of the cartel's constraints with the politics of slighting the Saudi-dominated group amid the kingdom's boycott of Doha.
The surprise announcement from Qatar's minister of state for energy affairs, Saad Sherida al-Kaabi, again throws into question the role of the cartel after needing non-members to push through a production cut in 2016 after prices crashed below $30 a barrel.
It also marks the first time a Mideast nation has left the cartel since its founding in 1960.
In a statement, al-Kaabi said Qatar, the world's largest exporter of liquified natural gas, planned to increase its exports from 77 million tons of gas per year to 110 million tons. He also said Qatar wants to raise its oil production.
There was no immediate comment from Vienna-based OPEC, which is to meet this month and discuss possible production cuts.
Construction spending drops in Oct.
WASHINGTON — Spending on U.S. construction projections fell 0.1% in October, the third consecutive monthly decline, as weakness in home building and non-residential construction offset a rebound in government projects.
The October decline matched a similar 0.1% drop in September and followed a 0.4% fall in August, the Commerce Department reported Monday. Construction has been weak since peaking in May with declines in four of the five months since that time, reflecting in large part the challenging facing home builders.
Home builders have struggled all year with rising costs for lumber, land and workers. Mortgage rates are also rising, reflecting in part rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, which has boosted its benchmark rate three times this year and is expected to hike rates for a fourth time later this month.
In October, home building fell 0.5%, while non-residential construction retreated 0.3% as declines in construction of medical facilities and shopping centers offset a gain in office construction. Government spending was up 0.8% in October, a rebound that reflected gains in both state and local projects and federal spending.