Trade worries weigh on stocks
NEW YORK — Stocks closed broadly lower on Wall Street Wednesday as investors turned anxious about the possibility that the U.S. and China may not reach a trade deal before next year.
Technology stocks took the heaviest losses. Communication services and industrial stocks also were big losers. Banks fell as bond yields declined. Energy stocks notched the biggest gains as crude oil prices rebounded.
A published report suggested a “phase one” trade pact may not be completed this year as negotiators continue to wrestle over differences. Investors have been hoping the world's two biggest economies can make a deal before new and more damaging tariffs take effect Dec. 15 on about $160 billion in Chinese imports.
The S&P 500 index dropped 11.72 points, or 0.4%, to 3,108.46. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 112.93 points, or 0.4%, to 27,821.09. The index was briefly down 258 points. The Nasdaq slid 43.93, or 0.5%, to 8,526.73.
GM alleges Fiat Chrysler bribed UAW
DETROIT — General Motors is suing Fiat Chrysler, alleging that its crosstown rival got an unfair business advantage by bribing officials of the United Auto Workers union.
The unprecedented lawsuit, filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Detroit, alleges that FCA was involved in racketeering by paying millions in bribes to get concessions and gain advantages in three labor agreements with the union.
Details of the racketeering have been exposed in a federal probe of corruption at the union that has resulted in multiple arrests starting in 2017.
Also on Wednesday, union President Gary Jones resigned and the board filed paperwork to remove Regional Director Vance Pearson, both of whom have been implicated in the widening federal probe.
Target stars holidays with a bang
NEW YORK — Target is bursting into the critical holiday season with strong third-quarter earnings as the company pushes faster delivery and invests heavily in stores, on technology and on new brands.
Comparable sales, which also include online sales, rose 4.5%. That reflects 2.8% growth in stores open at least a year. Third quarter online sales rose 31%. Customer traffic to its stores and website rose 3.1%.
Target’s is demonstrating how an intense focus on both low prices and customer convenience can put traditional retailers on a competitive footing with Amazon.com, which has upended the retail sector. Walmart last week raised its annual profit expectations after reporting strong third-quarter results helped by its grocery business.
Lowe's reports strong Q3 profit
NEW YORK — Lowe's third-quarter profit handily topped Wall Street’s view, thanks in part to strong economic conditions and sales to contractors. The home-improvement company boosted its full-year adjusted earnings outlook.
The announcement comes a day after disappointing results from rival Home Depot, which reported its third-quarter revenue missed analysts’ estimates and cut its full-year sales forecast.
The contrasting quarterly performances highlight the increasing competition between Home Depot and Lowe’s, which is in the process of an overhaul under its new CEO Marvin Ellison.
Ellison, a one-time Home Depot executive who took the top job at Lowe's last year, is trying to reshape the culture at Lowe’s, which had been a distant second to Home Depot in the sector for a while. Ellison’s moves are starting to gain traction, and Lowe’s is beginning to close the gap.