Ho-hum day on Wall Street
NEW YORK — A day of listless trading on Wall Street ended with an uneven finish for stock indexes as the market lost some of its momentum after a three-day winning streak.
After a brief early slide, U.S. stocks mostly wavered between small gains and losses through the rest of the day, as gains for some big technology companies were offset by losses in other sectors.
The S&P 500 ended essentially flat, having eked out a sliver of a gain, which was still good enough to extend the benchmark index's winning streak into a fourth day.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 79.29 points, or 0.3%, to 26,179.13. The Nasdaq composite index rose 19.78 points, or 0.3%, to 7,848.69. The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks gave up 2.74 points, or 0.2%, to 1,553.32.
Walgreens lowers expectations
DEERFIELD, iLL. — Walgreens slashed its 2019 forecast and missed second-quarter expectations with a performance that sent its shares plunging Tuesday.
Company leaders told analysts that challenges they had been expecting like reimbursement cuts and lower price increases for branded drugs, hit Walgreens much sooner than they anticipated.
"This has been a very disappointing quarter for us," Executive Vice Chairman and CEO Stefano Pessina said.
The nation's largest drugstore chain said it now expects adjusted earnings per share to be roughly flat this year after confirming as recently as late December a forecast for growth of 7% to 12%.
IMF: Economy at delicate moment
WASHINGTON — The head of the International Monetary Fund says the global economy is at a "delicate moment" with a hoped-for rebound in growth later this year being threatened by a variety of factors from such as rising trade tensions.
IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde says the IMF does not expect a recession in its updated forecast to be released next week as long as policy missteps are avoided. She said one encouraging development was the move by the Federal Reserve to put interest rates on hold this year.
Lagarde says that "nobody wins a trade war." She said new IMF research shows that an increase in tariffs of 25 percentage points on all goods traded between the United States and China would reduce U.S. growth by 0.6 percentage points.
Poland Springs lawsuit back on
PORTLAND, Maine — A judge has given new life to a class-action lawsuit accusing Poland Spring of selling water that's sourced from wells, not springs.
The same federal judge in Connecticut last year dismissed the lawsuit, but he ruled last week that an amended complaint can proceed with claims in eight states: Maine, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island.
Poland Spring's corporate parent, Connecticut-based Nestle Waters North America, reiterated Tuesday that it's a "meritless lawsuit" and said the judge's decision doesn't undermine its confidence.
Nestle Waters says Poland Spring meets Food and Drug Administration's guidelines that allow "spring water" labels if the water is drawn from the same source as a natural spring and meets certain requirements for chemical composition.
Durable goods orders drop
WASHINGTON — Orders to U.S. factories for big-ticket manufactured goods fell 1.6% in February, the biggest drop in four months, reflecting a plunge in the volatile commercial aircraft category.
The Commerce Department said Tuesday that the February decline came after a small 0.1% rise January and was the weakest showing since a 4.3% fall in October.
The manufacturing sector has been strained for the past few months, reflecting a global economic slowdown and rising trade tensions which have hurt U.S. exports.