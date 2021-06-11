US stocks notch modest gains
NEW YORK — Wall Street closed out a mostly listless week Friday with a wobbly day of trading that helped nudge the S&P 500 to its third straight weekly gain.
The benchmark index edged up 0.2 percent after spending much of the day in the red. The small uptick was enough to lift the S&P 500 to an all-time high for the second day in a row.
Technology companies and banks accounted for much of the upward move. The gains were offset by a broad slide in health care, energy and real estate stocks. Bond yields were mixed.
The S&P 500 rose 8.26 points to 4,247.44. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 13.36 points, or less than 0.1 percent, to 34,479.60. The Nasdaq gained 49.09 points, or 0.4 percent, to 14,069.42. The tech-heavy index also notched a weekly gain.
Investors bid up shares in smaller company stocks. The Russell 2000 index picked up 24.40 points, or 1.1 percent, to 2,335.81. The index is up 18.3 percent this year, outgaining the S&P 500's advance of 13.1 percent and the Nasdaq's 9.2 percent gain.
American to drop in-flight magazine
FORT WORTH, Texas — After more than half a century in airplane seatback pockets, the American Airlines in-flight magazine American Way is going away.
A spokeswoman said June 11 that the carrier will retire the publication and its online version at the end of June.
American says it's the oldest continuously published magazine in the airline industry, dating back to 1966. American Way went from yearly to quarterly and then monthly, filled with stories about the airline, destinations it served, and an assortment of other features. There were also airport terminal maps and other information toward the back. It spawned imitators at many other airlines.
The pandemic hastened the demise of in-flight magazines, as airlines pulled them last year to prevent people from thumbing through pages that had been touched by other passengers. Delta and Southwest dropped theirs, and British Airways stopped stocking paper copies of "High Life" while keeping the online version.
American said it will provide other in-flight programming to give customers "more of what they want" while reducing paper waste and unnecessary weight on planes.
GM car recall is tied to air bag light
WASHINGTON — The U.S. government's highway safety agency approved a request by General Motors to recall four 2021 vehicle makes due to a malfunctioning air bag warning light.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said June 11 that the cars in question include the Buick Envision, Cadillac CT4 and CT5, Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV, Chevrolet Corvette, Suburban and Tahoe, and GMC Yukon and Yukon XL.
The government said 285,622 vehicles were affected by the software-related issue, which could cause the air bag light to illuminate inconsistently and fail to notify the driver of an actual problem. Owners of the vehicles included in the recall will be informed by GM in writing later next month.
GM will update the software free to fix the problem, which the automaker reported to regulators last week.
McDonald's latest hit by data breach
CHICAGO — McDonald's has become the latest company to be hit by a data breach after unauthorized activity on its network exposed the personal data of some customers in South Korea and Taiwan.
McDonald's Corp. said June 11 that it quickly identified and contained the incident and that a thorough investigation was done.
McDonald's said its investigation determined that only South Korea and Taiwan had customer personal data accessed, and that they would be taking steps to notify regulators and also the customers who may be impacted. No customer payment information was exposed.
McDonald's said it will look at the investigation's findings, coupled with input from security resources, to identify ways to further enhance its existing security measures.