Cocaine-carrying ship seized
PHILADELPHIA — U.S. Customs authorities have seized a cargo ship where agents discovered nearly 40,000 pounds, or almost 18,000 kilograms, of cocaine when the vessel arrived in Philadelphia last month.
U.S. Attorney William McSwain says Customs and Border Protection officials obtained a warrant Thursday and seized the MSC Gayane.
The cargo ship is owned by Swiss firm MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co.
McSwain says the ship is subject to possible forfeiture to the U.S. The value of the ship and its other contents hasn't been released.
At least six crew members have been charged with conspiracy to possess cocaine aboard a ship. The federal investigation continues.
BA faces $229M data breach fine
LONDON — British Airways is facing a $229 million fine over a breach that compromised information on half a million customers — the biggest penalty to date under new, tougher regulations and one that is likely to be seen as a test case for companies that fail to secure big data caches.
Britain's Information Commissioner proposed the fine on Monday, months after BA revealed it had been the victim of a hack. The scam saw customers diverted to a fake website where credit card details were harvested by the attackers.
The regulator said that the proposed fine — equivalent to 1.5% of the airline's annual revenue — is the biggest it has ever imposed. It comes about a year after European Union member states began implementing the most sweeping change in data protection rules in a generation.
Bourbon spill spreading to river
VERSAILLES, Ky. — Bourbon that leaked from a fire that destroyed a Jim Beam barrel warehouse in Kentucky is making its way to the Ohio River.
State environmental officials say they're assessing wildlife impacts and doing fish kill counts along the waterways near the Woodford County facility.
The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet says in a release on social media that an "alcohol plume" from the bourbon runoff in the Kentucky River is approximately 23 miles long.
The cabinet says the bourbon should dissipate very quickly once it reaches the much larger body of water.
Officials estimate about 45,000 barrels of bourbon were destroyed in the fire that started Tuesday. It was extinguished over the weekend.
Consumers step up borrowing
WASHINGTON — U.S. consumers borrowed more on their credit cards in May and also took out more student and auto loans, a modest sign of economic health.
The Federal Reserve says that consumer borrowing increased 5% that month, just below April's 5.2% rise. Total outstanding consumer debt, which excludes mortgages, stood at nearly $4.1 trillion in May.
Steady increases in consumer borrowing echo other recent data showing that consumers remain confident in the economy and willing to spend. Retail sales rose for the third straight month in May. Consumer confidence, as measured by the Conference Board, a business research group, is at historically high levels, though it slipped in June.
Consumer credit is monitored by many economists because consumer spending powers about two-thirds of U.S. economic activity.