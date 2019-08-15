Another volatile day on Wall St.
NEW YORK — Investors rode out another turbulent day on Wall Street Thursday that kept stock indexes flipping between gains and losses until a late-day bounce gave the market a modest gain.
Worries about a possible recession collided with hopes that the strongest part of the U.S. economy — shoppers spending at stores and online — can keep going.
The major U.S. stock indexes spent much of the day reacting to big moves in U.S. government bond yields, which fell sharply in the early going, fluctuated for much of the day, and then recovered some of their decline by mid-afternoon.
The S&P 500 rose 7 points, or 0.2%, to 2,847.60. The benchmark index swung between a 0.6% gain and 0.5% loss. A day earlier, it plunged 2.9%.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average, coming off its worst day of the year, gained 99.97 points, or 0.4%, to 25,579.39.
Other indexes didn't catch the bounce. The Nasdaq composite dropped 7.32 points, or 0.1%, to 7,766.62, while the Russell 2000 index of smaller companies lost 5.87 points, or 0.4%, to 1,461.65.
Walmart delivers big in Q2
NEW YORK — Walmart offered a dose of optimism amid growing concerns over weakening economic growth by raising its annual outlook after a strong second quarter.
Sales at stores opened at least a year rose 2.8%, its 20th consecutive quarter in the right direction as the world's largest retailer continues to expand its grocery delivery services. U.S. online sales increased 37%.
Walmart's chief financial officer Brett Biggs told reporters on a call that the consumers' financial health remains "solid."
Walmart reported quarterly profit of $3.61 billion, or $1.26 per share, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. Per-share earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.27. That's a nickel better than Wall Street had expected, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.
Revenue was $130.38 billion.
Retail sales show healthy gain
WASHINGTON — Americans spent more at retail stores and restaurants in July, a sign that concerns over weakening economic growth and a persistent trade war that have roiled financial markets have yet to dampen consumer confidence.
Retail sales rose a healthy 0.7% last month after a 0.3% gain in June, the Commerce Department said Thursday. Online retailers, grocery stores, clothing retailers and electronics and appliance stores all reported strong gains.
Consumer spending, the primary driver of the U.S. economy, appears healthy even as other sectors of the economy, such as business investment, have weakened amid growing uncertainty over the U.S.-China trade conflict. Job growth is steady, the unemployment rate is near a 50-year low, and wages are rising modestly, which bolsters Americans' spending power.
"The consumer is playing Atlas, shouldering overall economic growth again in the third quarter," said Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton, a tax advisory firm. "The key is employment. That will ultimately determine how we weather the trade storm."
Graphic labels urged for cigarettes
WASHINGTON — U.S. health officials are making a new attempt at adding graphic images to cigarette packets to discourage Americans from lighting up.
The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday proposed 13 warnings that would appear on all cigarettes, including images of cancerous tumors and diseased lungs.
Most developed countries worldwide have adopted similar graphic warning labels.
The FDA's previous effort was defeated in court in 2012. A panel of judges sided with tobacco companies and ruled that the agency couldn't force cigarettes to carry grisly images, including cadavers, diseased lungs and cancerous mouth sores.
The agency will take comments on the new proposal before moving to finalize the labels.
Factory activity slumps in July
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. industrial production fell 0.2% in July, as factory activity slumped in a worrisome sign for the economy.
The Federal Reserve said Thursday that the overall decline was caused primarily by a 0.4% drop last month in manufacturing production. Output decreased for autos, fabricated metals, wood products, textiles and plastics and rubber products.
Over the past 12 months, factory production has fallen 0.5%. Manufacturers' struggles reflect a global softening in growth that has been magnified by President Donald Trump's use of tariffs to escalate a trade war with China. The risks have been great enough that the financial markets on Wednesday flashed signs of a possible recession.
The interest charged on 10-year U.S. Treasury notes fell below the rate charged on 2-year notes, usually an indicator that investors see near-term problems that could cause a downturn.