Home building drops 4% in July
WASHINGTON — The pace of U.S. home construction fell a sharp 4% in July despite strong demand from would-be buyers, held back by a shortage of skilled labor and affordable land.
The Commerce Department said Friday that housing starts slipped last month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.19 million units. So far this year, housing starts have declined 3.1%. Though there was a slight 1.3% uptick in the construction of single-family homes last month, the gain was offset by a 17.2% plunge in the apartment category.
The construction slowdown, which has persisted all year, is thwarting prospective homebuyers. The solid job market and falling mortgage rates have boosted interest among people seeking homes, yet the shortage of available homes and rising prices have dampened sales.
The slowdown in construction, which in turn contributes to the scarcity of available housing, may contribute to a weakening of the overall economy.
Deere cuts profit outlook again
Deere & Co. cut its profit expectations for the second time this year as beleaguered farmers and an escalating trade war with China cut into sales.
Widespread and heavy flooding severely delayed planting this year for thousands of farmers. In the 18 states that grow most of the nation's corn, only 58% of the crop had been planted by the last week of May, far from the 90% in a typical year. Less than half of the normal soybean crop had been planted in that same period, leaving many farmers to decide whether to plant at all.
Rising trade tensions have exacerbated the situation.
Deere now anticipates profits of about $3.2 billion. Its prior outlook was for earnings of $3.3 billion. Deere still foresees a full-year revenue increase of about 5%.