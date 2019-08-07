BA strands 20,000 passengers
LONDON — British Airways canceled more than 100 flights to and from London airports and delayed many others Wednesday after its check-in systems were hit by computer problems, stranding about 20,000 passengers.
The airline said Wednesday afternoon that it had resolved a "temporary systems issue" that caused delays and cancellations for short-haul flights from Heathrow, Gatwick and London City airports for much of the day.
BA canceled 117 flights due to operate to or from Heathrow and 10 Gatwick flights. More than 300 other flights were delayed. BA said flights were returning to normal by late afternoon.
British Airways has direct flights from Charleston International to London on Thursdays and Sundays.
Aetna deal pays off for CVS
NEW YORK — CVS Health swung back to a profit in the second quarter, thanks to an influx of health insurance revenue, and the company raised its 2019 forecast beyond Wall Street expectations.
Total revenue climbed over 35% to $63.43 billion in the three-month period that ended June 30, helped by a $17-billion contribution from a new health benefits segment.
CVS Health completed a roughly $69-billion acquisition of the insurer Aetna last November, adding coverage for nearly 23 million people to a corporate profile that already includes one of the country's largest drugstore chains and pharmacy benefit management businesses.
That deal, part of which is still being reviewed by a federal judge, helped CVS health bring in $1.94 billion in net income after booking a loss in last year's quarter due to a big charge from its long-term care business.
German production down in June
BERLIN — German industrial production dropped significantly for the second time in three months in June, the latest sign of weakness from Europe's biggest economy. Wednesday's report fueled expectations of an overall decline in the second quarter.
Production was down 1.5% compared with the previous month. That followed a 2% decline in April and a 0.1% gain in May, and was a worse performance than the 0.6% drop economists had expected.
Second-quarter economic growth figures are due on Aug. 14. Germany's economy is believed to have turned in a feeble performance in the March-June period after returning to growth in the winter, and recent data have underscored that. Germany is one of South Carolina's top trading partners.
Consumers hit borrowing brakes
WASHINGTON — Consumer borrowing slowed in June to the smallest increase in three months as a jump in auto loans and student loans was offset by a big drop in borrowing on credit cards.
Overall consumer borrowing increased by $14.6 billion in June after a $17.8 billion advance in May, the Federal Reserve reported Wednesday. It was the smallest increase since a $9.9 billion gain in March.
Auto and student loans rose by $14.7 billion, the biggest gain since December. Borrowing in the category that covers credit cards fell by $80.5 million following a gain of $7.5 billion in May. It was the third monthly decline in the credit card category in the past seven months.
Consumer borrowing is monitored for signals it provides on the prospects for consumer spending.