Stocks rebound on trade news
Investors flipped back into buying mode Tuesday after the U.S. said it would hold off on tariffs of Chinese imports of mobile phones, toys and several other items typically on holiday shopping lists. China also said the two sides held discussions on trade overnight and would talk again the next two weeks.
The latest turn in the U.S.-China trade war helped the market make up much of the losses from the previous two days, snapping a two day losing streak for the S&P 500.
The benchmark index rose 43.23 points, or 1.5%, to 2,926.32. It had been up as much as 2.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 372.20 points, or 1.4%, to 26,279.91. The average briefly climbed 519 points.
The Nasdaq composite jumped 152.95 points, or 1.9%, to 8,016.36. The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks rose 16.30 points, or 1.1%, to 1,510.58. Oil and copper prices surged.
"Maybe today is a little bit too exaggerated because it was a little glimmer of hope about tariffs," said Karyn Cavanaugh, senior markets strategist at Voya Investment Management. "However, the drama with China and trade is not over."
CBS, Viacom together again
NEW YORK — CBS and Viacom, which separated in 2006, announced their long-anticipated reunion Tuesday.
Once the deal is completed, expected by the end of the year, ViacomCBS will have a combined library with more than 140,000 TV episodes and 3,600 film titles, including franchises such as "Star Trek" and "Mission: Impossible."
The two companies have been major content spenders, having spent more than $13 billion combined in the past year, or close to the estimated $15 billion Netflix is expected to spend on content in 2019. The two companies have more than 750 series currently ordered or in production.
The all-stock deal will give CBS shareholders about 61% of the combined company and Viacom shareholders the rest. The companies say the combined company will have $28 billion in revenue. By combining, the companies say they will save $500 million a year.
China's auto sales drop 3.9%
BEIJING — China's auto sales sank again in July, extending a yearlong contraction in the industry's biggest global market.
Sales of sedans, SUVs and minivans declined 3.9% from a year earlier to 1.5 million, according to an industry group, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.
Sales of electric and hybrid vehicles suffered a rare decline in sales that had risen steadily this year. Purchases fell 4.7% from a year ago to 80,000 units despite government pressure on automakers to promote the technology.
Chinese consumer demand has been hurt by unease over Beijing's tariff war with President Donald Trump and weakening Chinese economic growth.
Consumer prices up 0.3% in July
WASHINGTON — U.S. consumer prices rose 0.3% in July, pushed higher by more expensive gas, medical care and housing.
The consumer price index increased 1.8% compared with a year earlier, up from 1.6% in June, the Labor Department said Tuesday. Excluding the volatile food and energy categories, core prices moved up 0.3% in July and 2.2% from a year ago.
The figures suggest that inflation is picking up slightly, though it remains modest. The economy is in its 11th year of growth, unemployment is low, and wages are growing modestly. These are trends that typically accelerate price gains. But many companies are reluctant to charge more in the face of online and global competition.
While last month's price gains were modest, they were widespread. Clothing prices increased 0.4%, used car and truck prices moved up 0.9%, and prescription drug costs rose 0.4%. Airline fares jumped 2.3%.