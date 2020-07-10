Briefcase: Wall Street rebounds; China car sales struggle

Wall St. rallies to end week
NEW YORK — Optimism returned to Wall Street on Friday, and stocks rallied to cap a shaky week dogged by worries that rising coronavirus counts may halt the economy’s recent upswing.
The S&P 500 climbed 1percent, and the biggest gains came from cruise ship operators, airlines, banks and other companies that most need the economy to continue to reopen and strengthen.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 369.21 points, or 1.4 percent, to 26,075.30. The Nasdaq composite added 69.69, or 0.7 percent, to 10,617.44, a new high. The S&P 500 rose 32.99 to 3,185.04.
After starting Friday with modest drops, stocks and Treasury yields erased their declines to drive higher. In a signal of rising expectations for the economy, the Russell 2000 index of smaller stocks rose more than the rest of the market, up 1.7 percent.
They’re the latest eddies in what was an erratic week for markets. Prices swung, sometimes sharply within a single day, with worries about rising hospitalizations and COVID-19 trends in Florida and other hotpots around the world.
China's car sales down in 2020
BEIJING — China’s auto sales rose 1.8 percent in June over a year earlier but fell by double digits for the first half of 2020 after the country shut down to fight the coronavirus, an industry group reported Friday.
June sales of SUVs, sedans and minivans in the industry’s biggest global market rose to 1.8 million, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.
That was down from May’s 7 percent gain following the reopening of the economy but a rebound from February’s record 81.7 percent plunge after dealerships and other businesses were shut to contain the virus outbreak.
For the six months through June, sales were off 22.4 percent from a year ago, CAAM reported.
China is a key market for South Carolina automakers BMW and Volvo Cars.
Food costs plunge in June
WASHINGTON — U.S. wholesale prices fell 0.2 percent in June as food costs dropped sharply, offsetting a big increase in energy prices.
The drop in the Producer Price Index, which measures inflation pressures before they reach consumers, followed a 0.4 percent gain in May, the Labor Department reported Friday. Wholesale prices have fallen in four of the past five months.
The country has been pushed into a deep recession that is expected to lead to an unprecedented contraction of the economy in the April-June quarter. It is likely the downturn, triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, will keep inflation muted.
The absence of inflation has given the Federal Reserve the leeway to cut interest rates to a record low and make other moves to try to bolster the economy during the global pandemic.