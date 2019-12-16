China news drives stock gains
NEW YORK — Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street Monday, extending the market’s gains from last week and sending the major indexes to record highs.
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq notched all-time highs for the third straight trading day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average bested its last record high set in late November.
Surprisingly strong economic reports out of China helped drive the rally. Growth in factory activity and retail sales in the world's second-largest economy both beat analysts’ expectations for last month.
The S&P 500 rose 22.65 points, or 0.7%, to 3,191.45. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 100.51 points, or 0.4%, to 28,235.89. The Nasdaq composite climbed 79.35 points, or 0.9%, to 8,814.23.
Obamacare cutoff extended
WASHINGTON — People will get more time to sign up for “Obamacare” health insurance, the Trump administration announced Monday, following a spate of computer glitches over the weekend.
The new HealthCare.gov deadline is 3 a.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said in a statement. Coverage takes effect Jan. 1.
The problems with HealthCare.gov happened Sunday, which was the original sign-up deadline. The last day of open enrollment is always the busiest, with hundreds of thousands of people going online or trying to reach the call center.
Intel buying Israeli chipmaker
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Intel is paying $2 billion to buy an Israeli startup that specializes in processing chips for artificial intelligence.
The California-based chipmaker said Monday that the purchase will help it speed up computing power and improve efficiency at data centers.
The move is part of Intel's broader strategy to strengthen its AI business. The company expects AI services will generate more than $3.5 billion in revenue this year, an increase of more than 20% from last year.
Habana, founded in 2016, will remain an independent business led by its current management team in Caesaria, Israel, according to Intel.
Bausch in $1.21B settlement
Bausch Health, once known as Valeant Pharmaceuticals, will pay more than $1 billion to settle litigation over a stock plunge that investors suffered after it became the poster child of drug company price gouging several years ago.
The Canadian company said Monday that a settlement in the securities class action will resolve all claims against it. The settlement must still be approved by a judge.
Valeant shares soared past $250 to hit all-time highs in 2015 as the drugmaker went on an acquisition spree while hiking prices on critical heart drugs and other medicines.
At the same time that Valeant was racking up huge debts from its acquisitions, it came under a harsh spotlight for its pricing policies and its executives became the focus of hostile congressional hearings.
Report: UK economy resilient
LONDON — Britain's financial sector can withstand large shocks and disruptions, whether from a disorderly Brexit or a deterioration in global trade wars, the Bank of England said Monday.
In a set of reports and surveys, the central bank said it found that the country's banks are strong enough to withstand a deep, global recession and market turmoil.
“The core of the U.K. financial system — including banks, dealers and insurance companies — is resilient to, and prepared for, the wide range of U.K. economic and financial shocks that could be associated with a worst-case disorderly Brexit,” said the authors of the bank's Financial Stability Report.
In a biannual survey of investors' views of risks, the Bank of England found that confidence in the stability of the financial system remains stable. But they found that politics - like the impasse over Brexit that has market Britain this year - was considered the top risk, along with cyberattacks and geopolitical events, like the trade war or conflicts around the world.