Stocks jump on trade talk hopes
NEW YORK — Stocks rose late in the day Friday as investors welcomed signs of progress in resolving the trade dispute between the U.S. and China. The Wall Street Journal reported that the countries hope to have a resolution by November.
Industrial, health care and basic materials companies made some of the biggest gains. The report came a day after China said it will send an envoy to Washington for the first talks between the countries since early June.
Marina Severinovsky, an investment strategist at Schroders, said stocks could jump if the U.S. and China make real progress toward a trade agreement. But stocks in emerging markets might make even bigger gains.
The S&P 500 index rose 9.44 points, or 0.3 percent, at 2,850.13. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 110.59 points, or 0.4 percent, to 25,669.32. The Nasdaq composite edged up 9.81 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,816.33. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks gained 7.19 points, or 0.4 percent, to 1,692.95.
SC unemployment rate drops
COLUMBIA — South Carolina's unemployment rate dropped slightly last month.
The Department of Employment and Workforce said Friday that the jobless rate in South Carolina in July was 3.6 percent. That's down from June's rate of 3.8 percent.
South Carolina now has more than 2.2 million people working, a record for the state.
The national unemployment rate was 3.9 percent in July.
The construction industry added 1,500 jobs last month. Manufacturing added 1,100 jobs. The leisure and hospital segment dropped 1,000 jobs.
Bamberg County had the highest jobless rate in July at 6.3 percent. Charleston and Lexington counties had the lowest rate at 2.9 percent.
Unions wary of new Air France CEO
PARIS — Air France-KLM has named Benjamin Smith, formerly a top executive at Air Canada, as its new CEO, sparking union fears Friday that he would cut back on wages and work conditions.
The company announced Thursday that Smith, 46, who was previously Air Canada's chief operating officer, will fill the role by Sept. 30.
Vincent Salles, an official at the CGT-Air France union, told France Info radio on Friday that unions fear Smith's mission is to implement plans that would "deteriorate working conditions and wages." Unions also have expressed concerns that he would tend to expand the company's low cost subsidiaries instead of developing Air France's main brand.
Smith is the first foreign CEO in the company's history, which has also sparked criticism from unions.
Birth control app gets FDA approval
LONDON — Natural Cycles, a mobile fertility app, this month became the first ever digital contraceptive device to win FDA marketing approval. Women take their temperatures and track their menstrual cycle on the app, which uses an algorithm to determine when they're fertile and should abstain from unprotected sex or use protection. In effect, it's a form of the rhythm or calendar method.
The Swedish startup says it's effective and lets women avoid side effects common with other methods like birth control pills. But reports of unwanted pregnancies and investigations by authorities in two countries in Europe, where it received EU certification in 2017, have raised questions about marketing what is essentially a health monitor as a contraceptive.
Natural Cycles boasts more than 900,000 users, and such fast growth underscores risks for regulators and concerns among health professionals as they grapple with the rapidly emerging market for mobile and digital health applications.