Tech sell-off pulls stocks lower
A slide in technology companies helped pull U.S. stocks lower Monday, snapping a five-day winning streak for the market.
The sell-off came amid speculation that the Trump administration was preparing to impose tariffs on another $200 billion worth of Chinese goods. The two governments have already imposed 25 percent tariffs on $50 billion of each other's goods, and another round of tariffs would represent a significant escalation in the trade dispute between the world's two largest economies.
Investors used the prospect of a deeper U.S.-China trade conflict to take some profits, especially in technology stocks, the market's biggest gainers this year.
The S&P 500 index fell 16.18 points, or 0.6 percent, to 2,888.80. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 92.55 points, or 0.4 percent, to 26,062.12.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite gave up 114.25 points, or 1.4 percent, to 7,895.79. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 18.17 points, or 1.1 percent, to 1,703.55.
Tyson Foods CEO stepping down
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tyson Foods, one of the largest meat producers in the world and a major customer at the Port of Charleston, announced Monday that its president and chief executive officer Tom Hayes will step down at the end of September for "personal reasons."
Tyson's board of directors said its group president of beef, pork and international divisions Noel White will succeed Hayes.
Gary Mickelson, Tyson spokesman, did not elaborate on Hayes' resignation, but said, "there are no issues of personal conduct or integrity."
Hayes joined Tyson in 2014 with its acquisition of The Hillshire Brand Company, where he was chief supply chain officer. In 2016, Hayes was appointed first president and then CEO of the Springdale, Arkansas-based company.
Wall St. salaries continue climb
ALBANY, N.Y. — Salaries on Wall Street rose last year to their highest level since the 2008 financial crisis, according to a report issued Monday by New York state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli.
The report puts the average salary in New York City's securities industry in 2017 at $422,500, a 13 percent increase over the year before the highest since 2008.
Overall, Wall Street posted $24.5 billion in pre-tax profits in 2017, rising 42 percent from 2016's figures. Profits for the first half of 2018 stand at $13.7 billion, 11 percent higher than the same period last year.
Securities jobs have the highest average pay of any occupation in the city. They account for 21 percent of all private-sector wages in the city but make up less than 5 percent of all private-sector jobs.
Amazon bribe claims probed
NEW YORK — Amazon says it is investigating reports that its employees may have taken bribes from sellers on its site.
The Wall Street Journal, citing anonymous sources, reported that some Amazon employees took payments ranging from $80 to $2,000 to provide internal sales metrics to independent sellers, or delete negative reviews, to gain an advantage on Amazon's marketplace.
An Amazon.com Inc. representative said Monday that the company has strict policies in place for its employees and sellers, and said those who violate them could be fired, have their accounts closed or face legal action.
The Journal reported that the practice is "particularly pronounced" in China.
Startup challenging MoviePass
NEW YORK — A Turkish startup is offering a movie a day in theaters for $30 a month.
It's three times what MoviePass had charged for a similar plan. But that was financially unsustainable, as it typically had to pay theaters the full ticket price. MoviePass now offers just three movies for $10 a month and limits which titles can be watched on any given day.
Sinemia says it can do better at the $30 price, following testing in Europe. The plan isn't limiting what people can watch, but excludes premium screenings such as 3D and Imax.
The company has cheaper plans with fewer movies, including premium screenings.
Users may have to pay per-movie fees charged by online ticketing services. It's not immediately clear whether new users can still buy directly at theaters.
Oldest nuke plant shuts down
LACEY TOWNSHIP, N.J. — America's oldest nuclear power plant has shut down as planned.
Officials at the Oyster Creek Nuclear Generating Station in New Jersey say the plant went offline at noon Monday. Oyster Creek went online Dec. 1, 1969, the same day as the Nine Mile Point Nuclear Generating Station near Oswego, New York.
But Oyster Creek's original license was granted first, technically making it the oldest of the nation's commercial nuclear reactors that are still operating.
The plant in Lacey Township near the Jersey shore has dealt with corrosion and leaks during its time in service, but its owner, Chicago-based Exelon Corp., says the plant has always been safe.