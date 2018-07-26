Tech selloff snaps S&P 500 streak
NEW YORK — A plunge in Facebook weighed on U.S. stocks Thursday, snapping a three-day winning streak for the S&P 500 and erasing more than $100 billion of the social media giant's market value.
Facebook's tumble led a sell-off in technology companies that outweighed solid gains in other areas of the market, including industrial and energy stocks and in consumer goods companies. And small-company stocks did better than the rest of the market.
The S&P 500 index dropped 8.63 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,837.44. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 112.97 points, or 0.4 percent, to 25,527.07. The Nasdaq composite index lost 80.05 points, or 1 percent, to 7,852.18.
Mortgage rates inch higher
WASHINGTON — Long-term U.S. mortgage rates edged up slightly this week, reaching their highest levels since late June.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday the average rate on 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages rose to 4.54 percent from 4.52 percent last week. Long-term loan rates have been running at their highest levels in seven years.
The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate loans ticked up to 4.02 percent this week from 4.00 percent last week.
Home sales haven't marked strong gains this summer despite the healthy economy and job market. Steadily rising home prices combined with higher mortgage rates "appear to be giving more prospective buyers pause," said Freddie Mac's chief economist Sam Khater.
Durable goods orders up in June
WASHINGTON — Orders for long-lasting U.S. factory goods rose in June after declining for two months, a sign manufacturing is still growing despite a series of global trade disputes.
The Commerce Department said Thursday that durable goods orders — items meant to last at least three years, from cars to appliances — rose 1 percent in June. Excluding the volatile transportation category, orders increased 0.4 percent, the fifth straight monthly gain.
Demand for metals, such as steel and aluminum, fell 0.4 percent, the second straight drop. Prices for the two metals have risen sharply since the Trump administration placed duties on them this spring. But orders for most other goods remained healthy.
McDonald's sales rise on prices
OAK BROOK, Ill. — McDonald's says a key sales figure rose in its flagship U.S. market during the second quarter, driven by higher prices and more expensive menu items.
The world's biggest burger chain says sales rose 2.6 percent at domestic stores open at least 13 months. Globally, the company said the figure rose 4 percent. The figure is considered an indicator of health because it strips out the effect of newly opened and closed locations.
The improved sales come as the chain tries to modernize its operations with changes like ordering kiosks and delivery. But the company has also been shrinking its domestic stores base in recent years, and now has less than 14,000 U.S. locations.