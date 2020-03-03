Briefcase: Target profits strong but holiday sales weak

Target dinged by short holiday season
NEW YORK — Target reported strong fourth-quarter profits, though its sales were weighed down by weak toy and electronics sales during the crucial holiday shopping season.
Target joins a string of other retailers, including Walmart, with disappointing sales during the shortest holiday shopping period since 2013.
The Minneapolis retailer canceled its New York investors meeting Tuesday and will broadcast the event from Minnesota. Target, like other companies, has limited corporate travel because of the virus.
Target delivered net earnings of $834 million, or $1.65 per share, for the three-month period ended Feb. 1. That compares with $799 million, or $1.52 per share in the year-ago period. Revenue rose 1.8 percent to $23.13 billion. Analysts were expecting $1.65 per share on revenue of $23.44 billion, according to FactSet.
Comparable sales rose 1.5 percent, including online sales growth of 20 percent in the period. That marked its 11th consecutive quarter of comparable sales growth.
Waymo picking up new investors
SAN FRANCISCO — Google's former autonomous vehicle project is becoming a more autonomous business by bringing it in its first investors besides its corporate parent.
Waymo has secured $2.25 billion from a group of investors led by Silver Lake and the Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board to help the company continue to develop its self-driving technology for its ride-hailing service and a recently launched trucking division.
Other investors in the deal announced Monday include Mubadala Investment Co., auto part makers Magna International, venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz and AutoNation, the largest auto dealership chain in the U.S.
Until now, Waymo had been exclusively relying on the deep pockets of its parent company, Alphabet, which also contributing to the $2.25 billion investment.
The infusion of money from new investors marks Waymo's biggest step yet toward eventually spinning out of Alphabet. That's something analysts have speculated will eventually happen once its self-driving car technology becomes advanced enough to begin generating significant revenue.
NHK expanding Indiana plant
FRANKFORT, Ind. — A company that makes automotive seating is planning a $38 million expansion that will triple the size of its central Indiana plant and bring with it up to 100 new jobs.
NHK Seating of America said it will build and equip a 383,000-square foot manufacturing facility at its complex in Frankfort, about 40 miles northwest of Indianapolis.
The project, expected to be completed in March 2021, will add up to 100 new jobs, the Indiana Economic Development Corp. said.
Frankfort-based NHK Seating is a supplier for Subaru of Indiana Automotive, which last week announced a $158 million expansion for its plant in nearby Lafayette.
Eurozone inflation eases
BRUSSELS — Inflation across the 19-country eurozone slipped back in February largely as a result of lower energy prices, official figures showed Tuesday.
Statistics agency Eurostat said consumer prices were 1.2% higher in the year to February, down from the 1.4% rate in the previous month. The decline was in line with market expectations.
Energy prices weighed on inflation, falling by 0.3% over the year. Oil prices, in particular, have been hit hard by mounting concerns over the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak, with traders fretting over the hit to global demand. Energy prices have fallen further since Eurostat compiled the February inflation data.
Stripping out volatile items, including energy but also food, alcohol and tobacco, the so-called core rate of inflation actually edged up in the month to 1.2% from 1.1%.
Both rates remain below the European Central Bank's goal of just below 2%.