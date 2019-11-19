US stocks lower on retail news
NEW YORK — Major stock indexes ended a wobbly day of trading on Wall Street mostly lower Tuesday, as losses in energy companies and department store operators edged out gains elsewhere in the market.
A solid showing for technology sector stocks helped lift the Nasdaq composite to another all-time high, while the S&P 500 index finished less than 0.1% below the record close it reached on Monday.
Energy sector stocks took the heaviest losses as the price of U.S. crude oil dropped 3.2%. Disappointing earnings from Kohl’s sent other retailer stocks into a skid.
The S&P 500 index slipped 1.85 points, or less than 0.1%, to 3,120.18. The Dow fell 102.20 points, or 0.4%, to 27,934.02. The Nasdaq climbed 20.72 points, or 0.2%, to 8,570.66.
Feds approve BB&T, SunTrust deal
NEW YORK — The Federal Reserve has approved the $66 billion merger between BB&T and SunTrust, clearing the last hurdle in creating the sixth-largest bank in the U.S.
The combination of BB&T Corp., which is based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and Atlanta-based SunTrust Banks Inc. is the largest bank merger since the Great Recession.
The new institution will be called Truist Bank, which will have more than $425 billion in assets and will be one of the largest retail bank operators in the South. It will be headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The Federal Reserve required BB&T and SunTrust to sell 30 branches and divest $2.4 billion in assets as a condition of the merger.
Air Astana orders 737 Max jets
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Boeing’s 737 Max jet got another boost at the Dubai Airshow on Tuesday, this time with an order from Kazakhstan’s newly-launched budget carrier as the Chicago-based company works to try and win U.S. regulatory approval to get the airplane back in the sky by early next year.
The plane has been grounded around the world after two crashes that killed 346 people. The jet’s automated flight control system has been blamed in part in the crashes that occurred after take-off from Indonesia in October of last year and from Ethiopia in March.
Kazakhstan’s national carrier Air Astana announced a letter of intent to purchase 30 of the 737-8 Max jets with a list price value of $3.6 billion for budget airliner FlyArystan. A day earlier at the airshow, Turkey’s SunExpress announced a purchase of 10 additional 737-8 Max jets for its fleet.
Housing starts up 3.8% in Oct.
WASHINGTON — U.S. home building jumped 3.8% in October, a positive sign for the overall economy as developers anticipate steady demand.
The Commerce Department said Tuesday that housing starts reached a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.31 million. Starts for single-family houses were up 2%, largely because of construction in the West and South. Construction of apartment buildings rose 6.8% from the prior month.
Lower mortgage rates and a healthy job market have aided the housing market in recent months, yet housing starts are still down 0.6% year-to-date as a shortage of land and high construction costs have limited building. Affordability is a problem for would-be buyers as increases in home prices have outstripped wage growth.
Home Depot cuts outlook
NEW YORK — Home Depot reported a shortfall in third-quarter revenue as the retailer’s strategy to meld its online business and its physical stores is taking longer to deliver benefits.
The nation’s largest home improvement chain also faces increasing competition from Lowe’s, which is undergoing an overhaul under its new CEO.
“The competitive environment is tightening and while the economy remains robust, growth is moderating slightly,” said Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData Retail. ”Ultimately both things are weighing down on Home Depot’s growth prospects.”
Lowe’s Cos. is slated to report its third-quarter results Wednesday.