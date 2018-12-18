Stocks react to crude oil plunge
NEW YORK — After two days of huge losses, U.S. stocks ended the day back where they started on Tuesday. Energy companies sank as crude oil plunged 7 percent, but technology and consumer-focused companies climbed.
U.S. crude oil fell to its lowest price since August 2017, and it has now fallen almost 40 percent since early October. Investors are worried that supplies continue to increase and that demand is slowing as the global economy weakens. The plunge in oil prices has crushed energy company stocks in recent weeks.
The S&P 500 index inched up 0.22 points to 2,546.16, but is still trading at its lowest levels in 14 months. The Dow industrials added 82.66 points, or 0.4 percent, to 23,675.64. The Nasdaq composite gained 30.18 points, or 0.4 percent, to 6,783.91.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies lost another 0.97 points, or 0.1 percent, to 1,377.18. The index is 21 percent below the peak it set in August, meaning it's in what Wall Street calls a "bear market."
US home construction up in Nov.
WASHINGTON — U.S. developers broke ground on more homes last month, but the increase occurred entirely in apartments. The construction of new single-family houses fell.
The Commerce Department said Tuesday that housing starts rose 3.2 percent in November from the previous month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate 1.26 million. Despite the increase, that is down 3.6 percent from a year ago. Single-family starts dropped 4.6 percent in November and are down 13.1 percent from a year earlier.
Some of the data likely have been distorted by extreme weather. Home-building jumped 15.1 percent last month in the South in the aftermath of Hurricanes Florence and Michael. And home construction fell 14.2 percent in the West, possibly because of wildfires in California. Single-family home-building fell in the West by the most since February 2009.
Clouds grow over German economy
BERLIN — Worries are growing about the strength of the German economy, Europe's largest, after a key indicator suggested fears about trade wars and Brexit are hitting business activity and after the country's main stocks index slid into a bear market.
The Ifo Institute said Tuesday its business confidence index dropped to 101.0 points for December from 102.0 points in November as managers' view of both their current circumstances and their prospects for the next six months fell. That's the fourth drop in a row and the lowest reading in 27 months.
Va. shipyard announces buyouts
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Virginia shipyard that's the sole builder of nuclear-powered aircraft carriers is offering buyouts to a little more than 10 percent of its workforce.
The Virginian-Pilot obtained a Monday letter from Newport News Shipbuilding President Jennifer Boykin that says the buyouts being offered to more than 2,500 employees are "completely voluntary," and no layoffs are expected. The letter also indicated a forthcoming restructuring, saying the moves are necessitated by the federal government's "increasingly complex defense priorities."
The shipyard is a division of Huntington Ingalls Industries. It's also one of two yards that builds nuclear-powered submarines.
BA resumes Pakistan flights
LONDON — British Airways announced Tuesday it will resume flights from London to Pakistan in June, a decade after suspending them in the wake of the suicide truck bombing of the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad that killed dozens.
BA said flights would resume on June 2, 2019, three times a week and that "tickets are on sale from today."
Thomas Drew, Britain's top diplomat in Pakistan, said the resumption of flights was excellent news and would "give a particular boost to our growing trade and investment links."