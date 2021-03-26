Briefcase: Stocks surge but spending slumps

S&P 500 returns to record high
NEW YORK — U.S. stocks burst to their best day in three weeks on Friday, helping Wall Street return to record heights and avoid what could have been a second straight weekly loss.
The S&P 500 added 65.02 points, or 1.7%, to 3,974.54, with a quarter of that rise coming in the last five minutes of trading alone. Some of the biggest gains came from companies whose profits would jump the most if COVID-19 vaccinations and massive U.S. government spending programs juice the economy as much as economists expect. The index locked in a 1.7% gain for the week after losing 0.8% last week.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 453.40 points, or 1.4%, to 33,072.88, and both it and the S&P 500 set all-time highs. The Nasdaq composite climbed 161.05, or 1.2%, to 13,138.72, though it remains 6.8% below its record set last month.
Stock prices have been churning in recent weeks, and momentum has often shifted sharply, sometimes by the hour. Rising expectations for a supercharged economic recovery are supporting many stocks on one hand, while worries about the possibility of higher inflation and rising interest rates are undercutting the market on the other.
Weather dings consumer spending
WASHINGTON — Consumers spending slumped 1 percent as severe winter storms raked portions of the U.S.
The drop in spending came after a big 3.4 percent gain in January, the Commerce Department reported Friday. Consumer spending is closely watched because it accounts for two-thirds of economic activity.
Personal incomes, which can fuel spending going forward, plunged 7.1 percent last month after a 10.1 percent surge in January, when the U.S. was sending out $600 individual payments to help Americans during the pandemic. Incomes are expected to rebound in March with millions of $1,400 individual payments being distributed.
Economists had expected declines in February due to severe weather that hit large swaths of the country and left millions in Texas without power for days. The still believe economic activity will remain solid overall in the January-March quarter.
ThredUp shares pop in debut
NEW YORK — Shares of ThredUp rose more than 40% in their stock market debut Friday, reflecting investor enthusiasm for the online seller of second-hand women's and children's clothing.
The stock market debut followed strong investor enthusiasm for Poshmark Inc., whose stock more than doubled to $101.50 valuing the company at $7.4 billion in its showing on Jan. 14. However, Poshmark's shares have come down more than 60% since then.
Late Thursday, ThredUp's initial public offering of 12 million shares was priced at $14 apiece, the high end of its estimated range of $12 to $14, according to a statement by the company. That raised about $168 million before underwriting fees. The shares, opened at $18.25 late Friday morning on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “TDUP." Shares closed at $20, giving the company a valuation of roughly $1.85 billion.
Former broker gets 17 years
SCRANTON, Pa. — A former Pennsylvania financial adviser who earned millions by pushing high-risk, high-fee investments on unsuspecting retirees was sentenced Friday to more than 17 years in federal prison.
A judge said Anthony Diaz took advantage of dozens of clients, some of whom lost their life savings or were unable to send their children to college as a result of the fraud.
Diaz, who has been living in Florida, was handcuffed in the courtroom and led away to immediately begin serving his sentence.
Addressing the judge, Diaz portrayed himself as the victim of an overzealous, misguided prosecution and an unsophisticated jury made up of “blue-collar workers” who didn’t understand securities.
U.S. District Judge Malachy Mannion called Diaz an unrepentant and sophisticated criminal who brazenly “lied through his teeth” to the jury, then repeated the lies in his statement to the court Friday.