Tech firms extend losing streak
Chipmakers and other technology companies pulled U.S. stocks lower Monday, extending the market's losses into another week.
The U.S. decision to ban technology sales to China's Huawei hammered the tech sector, particularly chipmakers. About one-third of Huawei's suppliers are American chipmakers and investors are worried that the action against Huawei could crimp sales for companies with revenue heavily tied to China.
On Monday, the S&P 500 lost 19.30 points, or 0.7 percent, to 2,840.23.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 84.10 points, or 0.3 percent, to 25,679.90. Apple was the biggest drag on the Dow.
The technology heavy Nasdaq composite slid 113.91 points, or 1.5 percent, to 7,702.38. The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks gave up 10.80 points, or 0.7 percent, to 1,524.96.
Pig disease hikes pork prices
Pork lovers worldwide are wincing at prices that have jumped by up to 40 percent as China's struggle to stamp out African swine fever in its vast pig herds sends shockwaves through global meat markets.
China produces and consumes two-thirds of the world's pork, but supplies are falling as Beijing destroys herds and blocks shipments. Importers are filling the gap by buying pork as far away as Europe, boosting prices and causing shortages in some markets.
Huawei faces Google ban
BEIJING — Huawei could lose its grip on the No. 2 ranking in worldwide cellphone sales after Google announced it would comply with U.S. government restrictions meant to punish the Chinese tech powerhouse.
The Trump administration move, which effectively bars U.S. firms from selling components and software to Huawei, ups the ante in a trade war between Washington and Beijing that partly reflects a struggle for global economic and technological dominance.
FCC's Pai backs Sprint-T-Mobile deal
FCC Chairman Pai, the top U.S. communications regulator, says he backs the $26.5 billion merger of T-Mobile and Sprint after the companies make promises to expand rural broadband. It's a crucial step for the deal's approval.
The full FCC still has to vote, however, and the Justice Department must also approve the takeover.
American Airlines sues unions
American Airlines is suing two unions and accusing their mechanics of conducting an illegal work slowdown for leverage in contract talks.
The airline charges that the workers have caused about 900 cancellations or long delays since early February. It's similar to a dispute that Southwest Airlines had before signing a new collective-bargaining agreement with mechanics.