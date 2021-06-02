Briefcase: Stocks see modest gains; meat processor back online

Wall Street has wobbly day
NEW YORK — Wall Street wrapped up another wobbly day of trading Wednesday with modest gains for the major stock indexes, as energy and technology companies kept losses elsewhere in the market in check.
The benchmark S&P 500 rose 0.1% after wobbling between a gain of 0.4% and a loss of 0.1%. Strength in technology, energy and real estate stocks offset a pullback in retailers and other companies that rely on consumer spending.
Movie theater operator AMC Entertainment nearly doubled in another bout of heavy trading as the company embraced its status as a “meme” stock being driven higher by hordes of individual investors.
The market's modest moves for the second straight day come as investors look ahead to Friday’s U.S. jobs report, which the market hopes will lead to fresh clues about the Federal Reserve's next interest rate policy moves later this month, when the central bank holds its next meeting of policymakers.
The S&P 500 rose 6.08 points to 4,208.12. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 25.07 points, or 0.1%, to 34,600.38. The Nasdaq recovered from an early slide, adding 19.85 points, or 0.1%, to 13,756.33.
Small-company stocks also notched modest gains. The Russell 2000 index rose 3.09 points, or 0.1%, to 2,297.83.
Meat producer back to business
CANBERRA, Australia — The world’s largest meat processing company is getting back online after production around the world was disrupted by a cyberattack just weeks after a similar incident shut down a U.S. oil pipeline.
Brazil’s JBS SA said late Tuesday that it had made “significant progress” in dealing with the cyberattack and expected the “vast majority” of its plants to be operating on Wednesday.
“Our systems are coming back online and we are not sparing any resources to fight this threat,” Andre Nogueira, CEO of JBS USA, said in a statement.
Earlier, the White House said JBS had notified the U.S. of a ransom demand from a criminal organization likely based in Russia.
JBS is the second-largest producer of beef, pork and chicken in the U.S. If it were to shut down for even one day, the U.S. would lose almost a quarter of its beef-processing capacity, or the equivalent of 20,000 beef cows, according to Trey Malone, an assistant professor of agriculture at Michigan State University.
FAA safety official to step down
WASHINGTON — The Federal Aviation Administration said Wednesday that its top safety official will retire at the end of June. Ali Bahrami had come under sharp criticism from lawmakers and relatives of passengers who died in the crashes of two Boeing 737 Max jets, who accused him of being too cozy with Boeing.
Bahrami had led the FAA's aviation safety office since 2017 and previously was a manager for the FAA in the Seattle area, overseeing approval of Boeing planes. He left FAA for a time to become an executive with an aircraft industry trade group, the Aerospace Industries Association.
The FAA said its deputy associate administrator for safety, Chris Rocheleau, will lead the safety office on an interim basis while the FAA searches for a long-term replacement.
Tyson Foods CEO quitting
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tyson Foods President and CEO Dean Banks is leaving the poultry company for personal reasons, having served less than a year in the top post.
Tyson named Banks as CEO in August, but he took officially took over the position from Noel White in October. The company said Wednesday that Donnie King will succeed Banks, effective immediately.
King will have much on his plate at the outset, including contending with worker attendance issues and the ongoing challenges of the coronavirus pandemic. Last month Tyson announced that it was raising wages to combat absenteeism and worker turnover at its plants as U.S. demand for chicken soars. The Springdale, Arkansas-based company, which processes 20% of U.S. beef, chicken and pork, has said that absentee rates are around 50% higher than they were before the pandemic.