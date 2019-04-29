Stocks tick up to another record
NEW YORK — U.S. stock indexes edged further into record territory Monday following more signs that the economy is growing in the not too hot, not too cold way that investors love.
The S&P 500 index ticked up by 3.15 points, or 0.1%, to 2,943.03. Big gains for banks led the way on hopes for bigger profits from making loans, but losses for high dividend stocks held indexes in check.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 11.06, or less than 0.1%, to 26,554.39, and the Nasdaq composite gained 15.46, or 0.2%, to 8,161.85. Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record highs.
After rocketing higher in the first few months of the year, momentum has moderated for the S&P 500 index in recent weeks. Trading has remained relatively quiet, as reports on the economy and corporate profits come in better than analysts expected and give investors further confidence that the economy can avoid a recession.
Consumers raised spending in March
WASHINGTON — U.S. consumer spending surged 0.9% in March, the biggest gain in nearly a decade, as inflation pressures remain non-existent.
The March gain was the biggest monthly increase since August 2009, the Commerce Department reported Monday. That's a marked improvement after three months of lackluster readings in this key segment of the economy. Consumer spending accounts for 70% of economic activity.
Incomes grew 0.1% in March while inflation rose just 0.2% and has risen only 1.5% over the past 12 months, far below the Federal Reserve's 2% target for inflation.
The big jump in consumer spending is encouraging because it suggests that the overall economy had solid momentum going into the April-June quarter.
The 0.9% March jump in spending followed a sharp 0.6% drop in December and tiny gains of 0.3% in January and 0.1% in February. The slight 0.1% rise in incomes in March followed a modest 0.2% rise in February and a 0.1% decline in January.
PetSmart online store plans IPO
NEW YORK — Chewy, the online pet store owned by PetSmart, is going public.
The company said it plans to raise about $100 million, but that is likely to change based on investor demand. It said Monday it expects its ticker symbol to be "CHWY."
Chewy, which was founded in 2011 and bought by PetSmart in 2017, has never been profitable. It reported a loss of $267.9 million last year on revenue of $3.53 billion.
The company says it wants to grow its in-house brands, increase its pet pharmacy offerings and expand outside the U.S.
Chewy has headquarters in Boston and Dania Beach, Fla., and has seven warehouses around the country where orders are packed and shipped to shoppers.
Vegan Whopper set for US rollout
TORONTO — Burger King could soon be selling plant-based burgers nationwide.
Restaurant Brands International, Burger King's parent, said Monday that a month-long test of the Impossible Whopper at 59 restaurants in St. Louis has gone so well that it will start testing it in additional markets. The company said it may expand sales nationally by the end of this year.
The sandwich is made with a plant-based burger from Impossible Foods, a Redwood City, Calif.-based startup. Burger King is the first fast food chain to test the Impossible burger, but other chains are offering plant-based burgers from competitors like Beyond Meat.
Chris Finazzo, president of Burger King's North American operations, said during an earnings conference call Monday that the Impossible Whopper was attracting new customers. He said the chain will sell the Impossible Whopper out nationally if reaction in other test markets "is a strong as it was in St. Louis."
"It's really difficult to distinguish between the Impossible Whopper and the original Whopper," he said.
Burger King wouldn't say which markets will get the sandwich next.
The news was a bright spot in otherwise disappointing first quarter earnings for Restaurant Brands, which said its first quarter net income fell 9% to $135 million on weaker same-store sales growth.
Anadarko sets up potential bid war
HOUSTON — Anadarko is resurrecting buyout talks with Occidental, setting up a bidding war with Chevron which has offered $33 billion for the energy company.
Anadarko Petroleum Corp. accepted Chevron's bid even though it had been in talks with Occidental for some time. It said Monday that it's reopened talks with Occidental because its bid may be better than the one it received from Chevron.
Occidental Petroleum Corp. last week countered Chevron's bid with an offer worth $76 per share in cash and stock. It put the value of its bid at $57 billion, including debt and book value of non-controlling interest. Chevron's deal was valued at $50 billion including debt and book value of non-controlling interest.
Anadarko would have to pay a $1 billion breakup fee if it doesn't complete its deal with Chevron.
Spotify hits 100M paid user mark
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Music streaming service Spotify said Monday that its paying subscribers have reached 100 million for the first time, up 32% on the year and almost twice the latest figures for Apple Music.
The company called the figure, which was reached during the first three months of 2019, "an important milestone."
The growth was driven, among other things, by "a better-than-planned promotion in the U.S. and Canada." Spotify said it had reached "the high end of our guidance range of 97-100 million."
By comparison, archrival Apple Music had about 50 million paying subscribers at the end of 2018, the latest available figures. Apple is expected to release new figures with its earnings report on Tuesday.
The number of Spotify's total monthly users, which includes those who do not pay a monthly subscription fee but use the service with intermittent ads, rose to 217 million in the first quarter.
Airline to test electric hybrid plane
KAHULUI, Hawaii — Hybrid electric planes will be tested by a Hawaii airline hoping to use them for short-haul commercial flights, officials said.
Mokulele Airlines and Ampaire, a Los Angeles-based aircraft design firm, plan to test a model hybrid on Mokulele's Maui route between Kahului and Hana airports in September or October, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Sunday.
A hybrid plane would provide lower operational costs as well as additional routes and more frequent flights. Hawaii is a good fit for the service because communities rely on short-haul flights to travel between islands, the companies said.
Ampaire has also considered partnerships with Caribbean and European airlines, but Hawaii's short-haul flights are ideal for the electric hybrids, said product manager Brice Nzeukou.
"With a short flight, it shows off the technology and its benefits. Hawaii's focus on sustainability also makes it more aligned with our own vision," Nzeukou said.
A hybrid electric plane would potentially be able to reduce fuel costs by 50% to 70% and maintenance costs by 25% to 50%, Nzeukou said.
The test plane is expected to carry up to nine passengers. Range is dependent on multiple factors, but it would be capable of flying each of Mokulele Airlines' routes with reserves, including the 100 miles from Honolulu to Kahului, Nzeukou said.
The collaboration will include the loan to Ampaire of Mokulele's pilots and hangar space at Kahului Airport.
Officials say Mokulele was acquired in February by Southern Airways, but the partnership with Ampaire will continue.
Leadership changes made at SeaWorld
ORLANDO, Fla. — There's a management shake-up at SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment's Orlando parks.
SeaWorld officials said Monday that Mark Pauls is out as president of SeaWorld Orlando and Aquatica Orlando parks. The company said Discovery Cove executive Kyle Miller will serve as interim president of all three parks in Orlando.
Pauls was promoted to president of SeaWorld Orlando and Aquatica last September, and he had been with the company for two decades. Pauls' departure is the latest management shakeup at the theme park company.
Former CEO Joel Manby left last year as did Pauls' predecessor in Orlando, Jim Dean.
Earlier this year, former Carnival Cruise Line executive Gus Antorcha was named CEO at SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment.
Scandinavian Air strike in 4th day
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — A strike among pilots at Scandinavian Airlines has entered its fourth day with the carrier being forced to cancel 1,213 flights Monday and Tuesday, affecting some 110,000 passengers.
The flag carrier of Denmark, Norway and Sweden says more than 170,000 passengers have been affected since the open-ended strike started Friday. The strike began after the collapse of pay negotiations with the SAS Pilot Group, which represents 95% of the company's pilots in the three countries.
Airline CEO Rickard Gustafson on Monday urged the pilots to resume talks on a new collective bargaining agreement.
The pilots' negotiations, which started in March, are mainly about salary increases and working hours.