Briefcase: Stocks pull back, DoorDash delivers

Stocks dip on tech weakness
U.S. stock indexes pulled back from their recent record highs Wednesday, as virus cases surge and coronavirus vaccines move closer to distribution.
Markets have been mostly pushing higher in recent weeks on hopes that one or more coronvairus vaccines will begin to be distributed in coming weeks and begin to ease the economy out of the pandemic's grip.
But there could be more economic damage in store over the next few months and investors are still closely watching Washington for any developments on another shot of stimulus for people, businesses and state governments.
The S&P 500 dropped 29.43 points to 3,672.82 as losses in technology companies outweighed gains in industrial, energy and materials stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 105.07 points, or 0.4%, to 30,068.81. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite fell 243.82 points, or 1.9%, to 12,338.95.
DoorDash debuts with big gain
DoorDash shares soared in its initial public offering Wednesday, capping a year of explosive growth for the food delivery company.
What's not yet clear is whether DoorDash can keep the momentum going even if delivery demand eases in a post-pandemic world.
The San Francisco-based company raised $3.4 billion in the offering. Shares jumped 85.8% to close at $189.51 after DoorDash priced them at $102 each late Tuesday. The closing price valued the company, which is trading under the symbol DASH, at around $72 billion.
DoorDash was born in 2013, when CEO Tony Xu and some classmates at Stanford University set up a website and posted local menus. Customers have placed more than 900 million orders since then.