Tech stocks lead market lower
Technology companies led a slide in U.S. stocks Friday, adding to the market's losses from another tech-driven sell-off a day earlier.
Twitter plunged more than 20 percent, its second-biggest loss since going public in 2013, after the social media network said its monthly users declined in the second quarter. While technology stocks made up much of the market's drop, smaller-company stocks fell more than the rest of the market. The losses outweighed gains in banks and phone companies.
The S&P 500 index fell 18.62 points, or 0.7 percent, to 2,818.82. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 76.01 points, or 0.3 percent, to 25,451.06. The Nasdaq composite index, which is heavily weighted with technology companies, lost 114.77 points, or 1.5 percent, to 7,737.42. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks gave up 32.02 points, or 1.9 percent, to 1,663.34.
Engine blades raise concerns
DALLAS — A small number of fan blades with cracks like those blamed for a fatal accident on Southwest Airlines have been found at other airlines, and the engine maker is considering recommending more frequent inspections.
A spokesman for General Electric, one of two companies that owns the engine manufacturer, said Friday that "a handful" of problematic fan blades have been removed during stepped-up inspections that followed the Southwest accident in April.
Southwest's chief operating officer, Mike Van de Ven, said he knows of "maybe four or five" reports of cracked fan blades at other carriers. Neither Van de Ven nor GE identified the airlines.
A spokesman for the National Transportation Safety Board declined to comment on the statements by Southwest and GE.
EPA reverses diesel ruling
WASHINGTON — Environmental Protection Agency acting chief Andrew Wheeler has withdrawn a break that the agency gave makers of higher-pollution diesel trucks on Scott Pruitt's last day as agency administrator.
The EPA released a Wheeler directive Thursday night reversing one that Pruitt issued on July 6. Pruitt left office that day in the face of unrelenting allegations he misused his office for luxury perks and other personal and political gain.
Wheeler wrote in a memo that Pruitt appeared to have overstepped his authority in the July 6 order, which barred the agency from enforcing a cap imposed during the Obama administration on the annual production of higher-polluting tractor-trailers, known as glider trucks.