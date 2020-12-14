Briefcase: Stocks fade, scams under scrutiny

Wall St. rally evaporates
NEW YORK — Stocks closed mostly lower on Wall Street Monday after an early rally faded, extending the market's recent pullback from record highs.
The S&P 500 fell 0.4% after having been up 0.9% in the early going. The reversal handed the benchmark index its fourth straight decline, something that hasn't happened since September. Losses in the financial, industrial and health care sectors accounted for much of the decline, outweighing gains by technology stocks and companies that rely on consumer spending. Treasury yields were mostly higher, a sign of optimism in the economy.
The S&P 500 fell 15.97 points to 3,647.49. The index declined 1% last week, its worst weekly performance since Halloween.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 184.82 points, or 0.6%, to 29,861.55. The Nasdaq rose 62.17 points, or 0.5%, to 12,440.04. Smaller companies held up better than their larger rivals, an indication that investors are feeling more confident about the economy’s prospects. The Russell 2000 index gained 2.16 points, or 0.1%, to 1,913.86.
US, state crack down on scams
WASHINGTON — Federal and state authorities say they are cracking down on a wave of illegal schemes that have proliferated during the pandemic and prey upon the desperation of people who have lost jobs in the outbreak's economic upheaval.
The scams have ranged from the work-from-home reselling of luxury products, to pyramid schemes soliciting cash and that play on cultural norms in immigrant communities, to fraudulent investment rackets promising quick profits.
Regulators on Monday unveiled what they are calling “Operation Income Illusion,” a yearlong nationwide law-enforcement sweep targeting the scammers. Consumers lost an estimated $1 billion in the schemes since the start of 2020.
Especially vulnerable targets are seniors and retirees, immigrants, Black and Latino people, students and military families.
Losses reported by consumers from the schemes rose to the highest level on record in the first nine months of the year at more than $150 million, Andrew Smith, director of the Federal Trade Commission’s consumer protection bureau, told reporters in a conference call. Officials estimate only a small fraction of the burned consumers report their losses to authorities.
UAW announces reforms
DETROIT — An independent monitor will watch the United Auto Workers’ finances and operations, and members will decide how they pick future leaders under a reform agreement with the U.S. Attorney’s office.
The deal was announced Monday in the wake of a wide-ranging federal probe into corruption that reached into the upper ranks of the 400,000-member union.
It forestalls a possible federal takeover of the UAW due to the probe into bribery and embezzlement that has lasted more than five years.
The monitor, to be nominated by the union and approved by the Justice Department, will stay in place for six years unless all sides agree to end or extend the term. The deal, spelled out in a federal court consent decree, still must be approved by a U.S. district judge.
Matthew Schneider, the U.S. attorney in Detroit, said Monday that the probe of the union has ended, but investigators still are pursuing unspecified individuals.