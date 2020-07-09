Briefcase: Stocks fade, mortgage rates fall

Wall Street wilts on virus worries
NEW YORK — Most of Wall Street wilted Thursday on worries that the economy’s recent improvements may be set to fade as coronavirus cases keep climbing.
The S&P 500 lost 0.6 percent, with three in four stocks within the index falling. The sharpest drops hit oil companies, airlines and other stocks whose fortunes are most closely tied to a reopening and strengthening economy. Treasury yields also sank in another sign of increased caution.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 361.19 points, or 1.4 percent, to 25,706.09, while the 17.89 point fall for the S&P 500 to 3,152.05 was just its second loss in the last eight days.
Smaller stocks sank more than the rest of the market, which often happens when investors are downgrading their expectations for the economy. The Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks lost 28.48, or 2 percent, to 1,398.92.
The Nasdaq composite was an outlier as investors continue to bet big tech-oriented stocks can keep growing almost regardless of the economy’s strength. It added 55.25, or 0.5 percent, to 10,547.75 and hit another record.
"The broad equity market is navigating through a zone of uncertainty," said Terry Sandven, chief equity strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management.
Mortgage rates hit another low
BALTIMORE — Rates on 30-year mortgages have fallen to record lows for the third consecutive week as inflation remains muted in a weakened economy, even in the face of persistent demand from home buyers
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the key 30-year fixed-rate mortgage declined to 3.03 percent, down from 3.07 percent last week and 3.13 percent two weeks prior. These were the lowest levels since Freddie Mac began tracking averages in 1971.
The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage also dropped to 2.51 percent, from 2.56 percent, last week. That average is down from 3.22 percent a year ago.
Rates are making homes more affordable as potential buyers, who had been shut in, appear to be returning to the market. Pending home sales jumped a record 44.3 percent in May as a comeback appears to be building in the sector, according to the National Association of Realtors.
Google to locate in Mississippi
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Google's first U.S. operations center is coming to northwest Mississippi.
The company announced Thursday it will lease a new 60,000-square-foot facility in Southaven, Mississippi, near Memphis, Tennessee. Google expects the site, which will provide customer and operations support to customers worldwide, to be operational by summer 2021.
Employees will provide customer service to Google users by handling product troubleshooting, among other tasks. The company has kicked off recruiting efforts and intends to hire 100 employees by the end of the year.
Google’s other operations centers are located in India and the Philippines.
Walgreens takes $1.7B loss
DEEREFIELD, Ill. — The coronavirus pandemic pushed Walgreens to a $1.7 billion loss it the most recent quarter with customers staying home or limiting shopping to essential supplies from grocery stores.
The drugstore chain said Thursday that the rapidly spreading virus took a bite of between $700 million and $750 million from sales, with much of the damage coming from outside the United States.
Walgreen’s quarter ended May 31, encapsulating a three-month period in which consumer activity came to a screeching halt.