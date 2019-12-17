Modest stock gains set record
NEW YORK — Wall Street extended its milestone-shattering run Tuesday with modest gains for stocks, nudging the major indexes to more record highs.
The S&P 500 had its fifth gain in a row. The benchmark index and the Nasdaq closed at new highs for the fourth straight day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also closed at a record high, it’s second milestone this week.
Investors welcomed encouraging reports on U.S. home construction, industrial production and job openings, extending the market’s upward momentum.
The S&P 500 rose 1.07 points, or less than 0.1%, to 3,192.52. The Dow gained 31.27 points, or 0.1%, to 28,267.16. The Nasdaq climbed 9.13 points or 0.1%, to 8,823.36.
Ford adding 3,000 jobs
DETROIT — Ford Motor Co. is adding 3,000 jobs at two factories in the Detroit area and investing $1.45 billion to build new pickup trucks, SUVs, and electric and autonomous vehicles.
The company said Tuesday that about $750 million will go the Michigan Assembly Plant in the Detroit suburb of Wayne, where 2,700 jobs will be added during the next three years.
Another $700 million will be invested in the truck plant in Dearborn, Michigan, where 300 new jobs will be added.
Hiring will begin next year.
The large investment comes as the U.S. new vehicle sales cycle has peaked and appears to be leveling off around 17 million vehicles per year. But Ford needs to make the investment in new products in an effort to increase market share and prepare for a shift to new propulsion and autonomous vehicle technologies.
Industrial production rebounds
WASHINGTON — U.S. industrial production snapped back last month, posting the biggest gain in more than two years, boosted by the end of a strike at General Motors.
The Federal Reserve said Tuesday that industrial production — which includes output at factories, mines and utilities — rose 1.1% in November, reversing a 0.9% drop in October and recording its biggest jump since October 2017.
Manufacturing output climbed 1.1%, carried higher by a 12.4% surge in production of cars, trucks and auto parts. The GM strike ended in late October. Excluding the auto industry, industrial output rose 0.5% last month and manufacturing output rose 0.3%.
The increases were bigger than economists had expected.
Home construction up in Nov.
WASHINGTON — Construction of new homes rose again in November while applications for building permits rose to the highest level in 12 years, both encouraging signs of a rebound in the housing market.
The Commerce Department said Tuesday that builders started construction on a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.37 million homes in November, an increase of 3.2% from October. Applications for building permits increased 1.4% last month to a seasonally adjusted rate of 1.48 million. That was the highest level for building permits since May 2007.
Construction of single-family homes rose 2.4% last month while construction of new apartments was up 4.9%.