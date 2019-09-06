S&P 500 ekes out another gain
NEW YORK — Major U.S. stock indexes finished little changed Friday after a day of mostly quiet trading capped the S&P 500's second straight weekly gain.
The market shook off an early stumble thanks largely to gains in health care stocks, makers of consumer products and retailers. Technology, communications and utilities stocks fell, as did bond yields and gold prices.
Traders had a muted reaction to new data showing that U.S. employers added fewer than expected jobs in August.
The S&P 500 inched up 2.71 points, or 0.1%, to 2,978.71. The benchmark index gained 1.8% for the week.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 69.31 points, or 0.3%, to 26,797.46. The Nasdaq wobbled for much of the day, ending with a loss of 13.75 points, or 0.2%, to 8,103.07. The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks dropped 5.58 points, or 0.4%, to 1,505.17.
US hiring slow but steady
WASHINGTON — U.S. employers added a modest 130,000 jobs in August, a sign that hiring has slowed but remains durable in the face of global economic weakness and President Donald Trump's trade war with China.
The unemployment rate remained 3.7% for a third straight month, the Labor Department said Friday , near the lowest level in five decades. And more Americans entered the workforce in August, a positive development that increased the proportion of adults who are either working or seeking work to its highest level since February.
August's job gain was boosted by the temporary hiring of 25,000 government workers for the 2020 Census. Excluding all government hiring, the economy added just 96,000 jobs in August, the fewest since May.
The slower pace of hiring suggests Trump's trade war with China might be discouraging some companies from adding workers. Still, even with more moderate job growth, rising employment and paychecks are expected to continue to fuel consumer spending, the primary driver of growth.
German production declines
BERLIN — German industrial production declined for a second consecutive month in July in the latest sign that Europe's biggest economy is headed for a recession in the current quarter.
The Economy Ministry said Friday production was 0.6% lower than the previous month, following a 1.1% drop in June. That followed separate data showing factory orders fell 2.7% in July.
Germany's economy contracted 0.1% in the April-June period. It is considered likely to shrink again in the third quarter, placing it in a technical recession, and business confidence recently hit a nearly seven-year low.
UniCredit bank economist Andreas Rees argues the extent of pessimism is "an exaggeration" and said "the story is not one of outright collapse in the German industrial sector but of negative spillover effects from manufacturing to internal demand."