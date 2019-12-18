Wall St. snaps stock streak
NEW YORK — A last-minute burst of selling pulled the major U.S. stock indexes mostly lower Wednesday, ending the market’s five-day winning streak.
The S&P 500 index and Dow Jones Industrial Average finished with tiny losses that left them just below their all-time highs set a day earlier. The Nasdaq composite eked out a slight gain, giving it its fifth-straight record high.
Trading was listless most of the day in the absence of major new economic data and only a few corporate earnings reports for investors to mull over.
Losses in banks, industrial stocks, household goods makers and technology companies helped pull the market lower.
The S&P 500 fell 1.38 points, or less than 0.1%, to 3,191.14. The Dow dropped 27.88 points, or 0.1%, to 28,239.28. The Nasdaq composite rose 4.38 points, or 0.1%, to 8,827.73, a record.
NY Life, Cigna in $6.3B deal
NEW YORK — New York Life will spend more than $6 billion in cash to acquire the group life and disability coverage business of the insurer Cigna.
New York Life said Wednesday that the deal will add millions of customers to its business. Cigna Corp. gets a significant amount of cash that it will use to buy back stock and pare its debt, among other things.
New York Life has been in the life insurance business for more than 174 years, making it one of the nation’s oldest. The company is owned by policy holders and does not trade publicly.
Cigna covers more than 17 million people as one of the nation’s largest health insurers.
The deal is expected to close in next year’s third quarter.
Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot in merger
MILAN — The boards of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA Peugeot on Wednesday signed a binding merger creating the world’s fourth-largest automaker with the scale to confront the challenges of stricter emissions regulations and the transition to new driving technologies.
The companies said in a joint statement the new group will be led by PSA's cost-cutting CEO Carlos Tavares, with Fiat Chrysler’s chairman John Elkann as head of the board of the merged group. Fiat Chrysler CEO Mike Manley will stay on, though it was unclear in what capacity.
No name for the new company has been decided, executives said, but both Tavares and Manley insisted it was not a “touchy subject."
The merger is expected to yield 3.7 billion euros in savings a year, which will be invested in "the new era of sustainable mobility'' and to meet strict new emissions regulations, particularly in Europe.
New program would cut emissions
BERLIN — A global shipping industry organization is proposing a research and development program to help cut carbon dioxide emissions, funded by about $5 billion from shipping companies over a decade.
The International Chamber of Shipping said Wednesday that it is proposing creating a nongovernmental organization to be known as the International Maritime Research and Development Board.
It would be overseen by member countries of the U.N. maritime agency and financed by shipping companies through a mandatory contribution of $2 per metric ton of marine fuel.
Environmental activists say that while shipping contributes only about 2% of global greenhouse gases, the industry's efforts are essential to combating climate change.