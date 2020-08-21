Briefcase: High demand, low rates give home sales a boost

A "For Sale" sign stands in front of a home that is in the process of being sold in Monroe, Wash., outside of Seattle, in this file photo. U.S. home sales rose a record-breaking 24.7% in July, extending last month’s rebound after the coronavirus pandemic all but froze the housing market this spring, the National Association of Realtors said Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. AP Photo/Elaine Thompson/File