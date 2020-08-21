Briefcase: High demand, low rates give home sales a boost

Home sales surge on low rates
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Spurred by ultra-low mortgage rates, home buyers rushed last month to snap up a limited supply of existing houses, causing the pace of purchases to jump by a record-high 24.7%.
The July surge in home sales reported Friday by the National Association of Realtors marked the second straight month of accelerating purchases. The back-to-back increases have helped stabilize the home buying market, which all but froze early this spring when the viral pandemic erupted across the United States.
With July's increase, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.86 million, purchases of existing homes are now up 8.7% from a year ago. Near record-low mortgage rates have made home buying more affordable for buyers, and many are acting to capitalize on those loans. The average rate on a 30-year fixed rate mortgage is now 2.99%, the mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday. A year ago, it averaged 3.55%.
Report: European economy slowing
LONDON — The European economy's rebound from the coronavirus recession appears to have slowed in August as a resurgence in new confirmed contagions across the region makes businesses, shoppers and travelers more cautious.
An indicator of business activity published Friday by research firm IHS Markit fell back to a level that suggests the economy is barely growing after a relatively strong burst in July, when many countries had phased out the restrictions on public life that were imposed in the spring to contain the pandemic.
Coronavirus contagions are rising rapidly in many European countries, even if deaths remain at a relatively low level. That has made some consumers more cautious. Europe's busiest airline, Ryanair, said this week it was cutting back further on the number of flights as demand remains low.
That suggests the European economy, which had been expected to bounce back from recession more forcefully than the United States, could take longer to heal.