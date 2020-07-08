Briefcase: Consumers borrow less; bribery case tossed

Borrowing falls for 3rd month
WASHINGTON — U.S. consumers reduced their borrowing for a third straight month in May as the millions of jobs lost because of the coronavirus pandemic made households less eager to take on new debt.
The Federal Reserve reported Wednesday that consumer borrowing declined by $18.3 billion in May, a drop of 5.3 percent. Borrowing had fallen 4.5 percent in March and then plunged 20.1 percent in April. That was the biggest one-month decline in percentage terms since the end of World War II.
Borrowing by consumers in the category that covers credit card debt fell $24.3 billion in May following April's record $58.2 billion decline. Borrowing in the category that covers auto loans and student debt rose $6 billion, reversing part of a $12 billion decline in April.
Consumer borrowing is closely watched because of clues it can provide about the willingness of households to take on more debt to support consumer spending, which accounts for 70 percent of U.S. economic activity.
GM bribery case dismissed
DETROIT — A federal judge in Detroit has tossed out General Motors’ lawsuit alleging that Fiat Chrysler paid off union leaders to get better contract terms than GM.
In a ruling Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Paul Borman wrote that GM’s alleged injuries were not caused by FCA violating federal racketeering laws. He wrote that GM has not stated a claim that can be granted, and that the people harmed by the bribery scheme were Fiat Chrysler workers.
GM said it disagreed with the ruling and will pursue legal remedies.
In a 2019 lawsuit, GM alleged that Fiat Chrysler bribed officials of the United Auto Workers union to get lower labor costs, giving FCA an advantage over its Detroit-area rival. GM alleged that FCA CEO Sergio Marchionne wanted to pressure GM into merging by weakening GM with higher costs.