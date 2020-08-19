Briefcase: Big-box stores show sales strength

Target, Lowes see sales surge
NEW YORK — Target reported the largest quarterly sales growth, including an online sales spike, in its 58-year-history, the latest evidence that Americans are consolidating their trips to big box stores and pivoting their spending to around the home during the pandemic.
Target said that online sales nearly tripled during the quarter as shoppers relied more on services like curbside pick up amid concerns about infections. But Target's same-store sales also spiked 10.9% during the three-month period ended Aug 1.
Meanwhile, home improvement retailer Lowe’s Cos. reported on Wednesday that comparable store sales in the U.S. surged 35.1% and online orders more than doubled.
Walmart, Home Depot and now Target and Lowe's have reported surging sales for the latest fiscal second quarter that exceeded analysts' expectations as Americans limit their supply runs to fewer stores and do more cooking and do-it-yourself projects at home.
Weather Channel settles app lawsuit
LOS ANGELES — The operator of The Weather Channel mobile app has agreed to change how it informs users about its location-tracking practices and sale of personal data as part of a settlement with the Los Angeles city attorney's office, officials said Wednesday.
City Attorney Mike Feuer alleged in a 2019 lawsuit that app users were misled when they agreed to share their location information in exchange for personalized forecasts and alerts. Instead, the lawsuit claimed users were unaware they had surrendered personal privacy when the company sold their data to third parties.
Feuer announced the settlement Wednesday with the app’s operator, TWC Product and Technology LLC, and owner IBM Corp. The app's disclosure screens were initially revised after the lawsuit was filed and future changes that will be monitored by the city attorney's office are planned.
Fed: Virus has economy at risk
WASHINGTON — U.S. consumers lifted their spending in May and June but businesses remained cautious because of the tremendous uncertainty surrounding the economic outlook, Federal Reserve officials said at a policy meeting last month.
The nascent economic recovery faces several risks, Fed officials said in discussions during their most recent meeting on July 28-29. Those risks include another outbreak of the coronavirus and that the U.S. government would pull back on the financial relief it had provided to households, businesses and state and local governments, according to minutes released Wednesday.
At its July meeting, the Fed decided to keep the short-term interest rate it controls pinned at near zero and to continue its bond purchases of about $80 billion of Treasuries and $40 billion of mortgage-backed securities each month. Those bond buys are intended to inject cash into financial markets to keep credit flowing, and to hold down interest rates.