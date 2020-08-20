Briefcase: American cuts flights as demand drops

American drops routes in 15 cities
FORT WORTH, Texas — American Airlines will drop flights to 15 smaller U.S. cities, including one in South Carolina, in October when a federal requirement to serve those communities ends.
The airline blamed low demand during the coronavirus pandemic, which has triggered a massive slump in air travel and huge losses for the carriers. Airlines and their labor unions are seeking billions in new taxpayer relief.
American said its schedule covering Oct. 7 through Nov. 3 will drop flights to cities including Florence, South Carolnia; Sioux City, Iowa; New Haven, Connecticut; and Springfield, Illinois.
“This is the first step as American continues to evaluate its network and plans for additional schedule changes in the coming weeks,” the airline said in a prepared statement.
Other cities that American dropped from the October schedule are Del Rio, Texas; Dubuque, Iowa; Greenville, North Carolina; Huntington, West Virginia; Joplin, Missouri; Kalamazoo-Battle Creek, Michigan; Lake Charles, Louisiana; New Windsor, New York; Roswell, New Mexico; Stillwater, Oklahoma; and Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
Uber, Lyft get court reprieve
BERKELEY, Calif. — An appeals court has allowed ride-hailing giants Uber and Lyft to continue treating their drivers as independent contractors in California while an appeal works its way through the court.
Both companies had threatened to shut down if a ruling went into effect Friday morning that would have forced them to treat all their drivers as employees, a change they said would be impossible to accomplish overnight.
Lyft told riders and drivers in a Thursday blog post that it planned to discontinue providing rides in California just before midnight tonight, unless a court grants a stay in a pending case. Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi had repeatedly said its service would have no choice but to stop providing rides in California if the state's law goes into effect because the company can''t afford to hire 50,000 drivers as employees quickly enough to comply.
The shutdown would have been a major blow to two companies that still haven't proven they can make money, even as they have held down their expenses by treating drivers as independent contractors who don't receive the same benefits as their full-time employees.
US-China trade talks to resume
BEIJING — Chinese and U.S. trade envoys will hold a meeting by phone “in the near future” to discuss an agreement aimed at resolving a tariff war, a Commerce Ministry spokesman said Thursday.
The spokesman, Gao Feng, gave no details of the timing at a ministry news briefing.
White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said Thursday that the talks are part of the process of implementing the U.S.-China trade deal, though he did not say when they would actually happen. He attributed any delay to “scheduling issues.”
Under the “Phase 1” trade agreement signed in January, both governments agreed to suspend potential additional penalties on each other’s goods in a fight that erupted in 2018 over Beijing’s technology ambitions and trade surplus.
The truce called for talks to be held after six months, but those were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.