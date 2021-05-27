Breeze Airways, a rare bird, is touching down at Charleston International

Charleston International is helping usher in a new era in commercial aviation with the May 27 launch of Breeze Airways.

The new low-fare carrier’s first-ever flight is set to arrive in the Lowcountry from Tampa, Fla., at 11:55 a.m. and will depart for Hartford, Conn., at 1:25 p.m.

By late July, Breeze will offer nonstop service from the Charleston region to 11 mostly mid-tier cities, with one-way fares starting at $39. Luggage and seat assignment fees are extra.

The Salt Lake City-based airline is one of two that are cranking up operations as pandemic-weary Americans start to travel again. The other, Avelo, is focusing on smaller, underserved West Coast destinations but is planning to expand to the East Coast later this year from Connecticut.

They're the first new major U.S. carriers to take off since 2007, when Virgin America began flying.

And both are looking to fill gaps in the nation's air travel system that larger, established rivals have largely ignored.

Breeze is the brainchild of JetBlue founder David Neeleman. Until now, he said, nonstop air service wasn't available on 95 percent of the cities his startup is aiming to connect.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

In a report that aired on NBC's "Today" show May 27, Neeleman estimated that Breeze could potentially link "hundreds" of underserved U.S. destinations "that really don't make sense for some of the other guys."

"There could be 50 cities we could serve out of here," he told The Post and Courier last week.

The top executive of Southwest Airlines, which also serves Charleston and is beefing up its local schedule, acknowledged the newcomers at the company's annual meeting earlier this month.

“I think all the competition is significant for us,” CEO Gary Kelly told shareholders. “And a lot of it will depend with what routes new airlines choose. For the most part, I don’t think ... that we’re seeing any direct overlap ... plus at this stage of their corporate lives, they’re relatively small.”

Charleston International is serving as one of the Utah-based airline's four main route bases. The others are in Tampa, New Orleans, and Norfolk, Va.

Breeze's initial service map from the Lowcountry is concentrated east of the Mississippi River, with trips averaging less than two hours. Flights are mostly being offered on Thursday, Friday, Sunday and Monday to the startup destinations.

Charleston fits nicely into Breeze's strategy to cater mostly to budget-conscious leisure travelers with flexible schedules, according to Neeleman. During his first visit to the area last week, he called it "a place where people want to go."