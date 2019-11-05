A Brazilian steakhouse will soon be serving in the former Tradd's restaurant space in downtown Charleston.

California-based Galpão Gaucho plans to open in January at 167 East Bay St., an onsite company worker said Tuesday. An affiliate of the restaurant recently applied for a license from the state for on-premise consumption of alcohol.

A restaurant representative did not immediately respond for further comment.

The restaurant, founded by Alberto Wachholz, a native of Brazil who started working in churrascarias at age 16, later joined the Dallas-based Fogo de Chão Brazilian steakhouse chain before branching out on his own. He currently is working in international development for Fogo de Chão, according to his LinkedIn profile.

A churrascaria is a place where meat is cooked in churrasco style, which translates roughly from the Portuguese word for "barbecue."

The restaurant's name roughly translates as "cowboy shed."

The flagship restaurant opened in 2015 in San Antonio, Texas, while three others followed in Napa, Cupertino and Walnut Creek, all in California.

Diners can whet their appetites with plenty of cured meats, cheeses, salads and marinated vegetables at the salad bar before feasting on any of 17 grilled, skewered meats served by wandering waiters.

When guests are ready for more, they just flip a card on the table. The all-you-can-eat price at other restaurants is about $38 at lunchtime and $58 at dinner. Less expensive options are available as well.

The upscale Tradd's restaurant occupied the site for about nine months before going dark this past summer. Before that, it was Cypress restaurant for 16 years until it closed in 2017.

That same year, an affiliate of The Ardent Companies of Atlanta bought the 13,210-square-foot, two-story building for $6.65 million.

Dating back to 1834 when it was constructed as an office building, the structure was previously owned by an affiliate of Parsell Enterprises, which also owns restaurants Blossom and Magnolias, just up the block from Cypress.

The owners of Fleet Landing were behind the former Tradd's venture, but they are not involved in the forthcoming Brazilian steakhouse venue.

A representative of Ardent did not immediately respond for comment Tuesday.