A Brazilian company that provides a key raw material that eventually winds up in tires and other products is looking to open a $19.2 million chemical plant in Berkeley County.
Cooper River Partners, the owner of the Charleston International Manufacturing Center, applied this week for an environmental permit that would allow construction of a new plant for Diatom US Inc., which is operating from a temporary site in Summerville.
The Army Corps of Engineers is reviewing the request.
Diatom makes glass-like chunks of sodium silicate, called cullets, out of sand and soda ash, which would be brought to the new site by rail. The material is melted into liquid sodium silicate at a nearby plant that Cooper River Partners operates.
German chemical maker Evonik — also located at the Bushy Park industrial park — takes the liquid form to produce precipitated silica, which tire makers use to reduce drag and improve fuel efficiency.
Evonik recently built a $120 million plant at the manufacturing center to support the Palmetto State's tire industry — the nation’s largest, with daily production of more than 100,000 tires.
Ralph Walker, head of energy and infrastructure for Cooper River Partners owner Pacolet-Milliken Enterprises, said the Diatom investment would allow precipitated silica production to go from raw material to finished product within the same industrial park.
The plant would create 34 jobs over the next four years, paying an average of $28 an hour, according to documents filed by the county. State and local governments have proposed nearly $5.5 million in tax and other incentives to lure the company to the Bushy Park area.
Among the incentives are property tax breaks worth nearly $2.6 million and sales tax exemptions worth almost $1.2 million. The state has also proposed a $150,000 grant to help pay for site preparation and construction.
Berkeley County Council is expected to give final approval to the property tax incentives at its Aug. 26 meeting.
The environmental permit application states Cooper River Partners plans to fill about a half-acre of freshwater wetlands to allow construction of the new plant. The developer has proposed buying credits in a wetlands mitigation bank to offset the environmental impact.
A report by Research Cosmos estimates the U.S. market for sodium silicate will reach nearly $12 billion by 2024. In addition to the tire industry, sodium silicates are used as adhesives, binders, detergents, additives in cleaning agents, coatings and other products.