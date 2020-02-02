A new extended-stay hotel brand plans to open its first dozen hotels in 2020, and five of the locations will be in South Carolina.
The brand, stayAPT Suites, will be a line of newly constructed hotels catered to long-term guests. Units will be styled after apartments with living rooms, full kitchens and separate bedrooms.
One of the flag's first hotels is slated to rise in North Charleston by November of this year. Four other South Carolina openings — in Greer, Greenville, Irmo and Rock Hill — will be spread between September and December.
Based in a suburb of Charlotte, stayAPT plans to open the majority of its first dozen long-term lodgings in the Carolinas. Other 2020 openings are slated for Chattanooga, Houston and Montgomery, Ala.
The first-ever opening is scheduled for this May in a suburb of Washington, D.C.
On its website, the flag touts a "very simple operating model" and a "highly efficient labor model." The hotels, which will have between 59 and 87 apartment-style units, will be staffed by an average of about five employees at the largest locations.
The flag has a rapid expansion plan. In addition to the 12 hotels stayAPT says it will open this year, it plans to add another 30 in 2021.
Within the next five years, stayAPT has set a goal of building 100-plus corporate-owned hotels and an additional 200 franchise locations.
The North Charleston lodging will join a couple other new builds in the Charleston-area market that hope to attract long-term guests.
One is a 152-unit concept approved for Charleston's Westside. Located near the Medical University of South Carolina, developers have said they're planning to market the rooms to medical sales reps, patients and their families and visiting scholars.
On upper King Street, the 50-room hotel planned for the former Dixie Furniture site will be part of the ROOST Apartment Hotel brand, which is also in the extended-stay category.
Rental revenue
The five most lucrative weekends of 2019 brought in $36 million in revenue for South Carolina Airbnb hosts, according to a report last week from the short-term rental booking site.
The platform hasn't rolled out a total for the amount made by Airbnb hosts in the Palmetto State for 2019 but ranked the five best weekends for bookings which represented a combined 140,300 guest arrivals.
In first was the weekend following the Fourth of July when 29,500 guests brought in more than $8 million in earnings.
The last two weekends in July rounded out the top three, followed by the first weekend in August. Memorial Day weekend ranked fifth with about 25,000 guests and $5.8 million in revenue.
According to AirDNA, which collects data on short-term rentals sold through Airbnb, Vrbo and other sites, there are nearly 2,200 active listings in the Charleston area. More than 60 percent of those listing are on Airbnb, according to AirDNA's data.