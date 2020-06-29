BP sells Charleston-area plant as part of $5B petrochemical division deal

Oil and gas company BP has sold its global petrochemicals business, including its Charleston area plant along the Cooper River, to Ineos for $5 billion as part of a plan to shift activities to renewable sources of energy.
The London-based company said in a statement Monday that the overlap of the petrochemicals business with the rest of the company is "limited" and that it takes "considerable capital" to grow these businesses. Petrochemicals are derived from oil and gas production and used to make industrial products like plastics or paints, among other things.
BP’s waterfront Berkeley County site makes a chemical called purified terephthalic acid, or PTA, that is the primary raw ingredient in clothing, food packaging, carpets, electrical insulation and other products. The plant employs about 350 workers and contractors.
"Employees of our petrochemicals business, including those at Cooper River, are expected to transfer to Ineos on completion (of the sale)," said BP spokeswoman Megan Baldino. "BP will continue to operate the business until closing and will work with Ineos during the coming months to ensure a safe and seamless transition."
BP in 2017 completed a $200 million upgrade to its 40-year-old petrochemical plant near Charleston. The upgrade allowed the company make PTA with less energy and fewer carbon emissions. The improvements increased the plant's capacity to 1.4 million metric tons of PTA a year.
Company CEO Bernard Looney said the sale to London-based Ineos represents "another deliberate step in building a BP that can compete and succeed through the energy transition."
The proceeds will be used to strengthen the company's balance sheet and means it has reached its targeted amount of business sales a year earlier than scheduled.
Ineos will pay BP a deposit of $400 million and a further $3.6 billion on completion. An additional $1 billion will be deferred and paid in installments next year.
Subject to regulatory and other approvals, the transaction is expected to complete by the end of 2020.
The Cooper River facility is located on about 450 acres of BP’s roughly 6,000-acre site. Most of BP’s land is preserved as forest and wetlands, along with recreation facilities for employees. According to BP, the Cooper River facility has more than $100 million in annual economic impact through payroll and third-party expenditures. The facility also pays roughly $2 million a year in school and Berkeley County property taxes.
BP’s global petrochemicals business primarily focuses on acetyls, whose products are used in food flavorings, and aromatics, which produces chemicals for the polyester used in clothing. It has 14 manufacturing sites in located in the United States, Europe, and Asia that employ roughly 1,700 people. The unit’s petrochemicals production output was 9.7 million tons last year.
The coronavirus pandemic has rocked the energy sector, driving oil demand and prices lower. BP’s first-quarter earnings tumbled 66 percent while its debt levels, among the highest in the sector, grew, according to the Financial Times newspaper. The crash has emboldened Looney, who took over as CEO in February, to speed up a plan to reinvent BP by overhauling its structure and assets in a bid to turn the group into a net-zero emissions company as the world shifts to greener energy, the newspaper reported.