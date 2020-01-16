A new outpost of a Boston-based startup will be in the Holy City thanks to a connection made by two College of Charleston graduates.

Vendr, which is slightly more than a year old and includes actor and investor Ashton Kutcher among its early financial backers, helps other businesses manage their software purchases and renewals.

The company was founded by College of Charleston alumnus Ryan Neu, who graduated in 2007 and went on to lead sales operations at two technology companies, InVision and HubSpot. He founded Vendr in mid-2018 in Boston.

Now a classmate is leading a new outfit of the startup from Charleston.

Jeff Swank has lived in Charleston for most of 15 years and wanted to keep part of the company in South Carolina as it grows. Today, the firm has 10 employees.

The company helps other businesses manage software contracts, which can total 100 or more at some mid-size firms to handle their accounting, human resources, sales and other key functions, said Swank, head of vendor management for Vendr.

But executing on those contracts can take the better part of a working week, and renewing them once they expire is also time consuming. That is where Vendr steps in, Swank said.

Clients pay the startup a retainer, and Vendr employees then buy solutions for them. The target market is businesses that spend between $1 million and $20 million per year on software.

Vendr counts both InVision and HubSpot among its clients. Price packages for Vendr's services range from $3,500 to $10,000 per month.

"We save them a ton of time, and provide a lot of material savings," Swank said.

Vendr also runs an application that allows users to enter requests for new software, which it can then execute on.

In October, Vendr announced it had raised $2 million in seed-stage investments from venture firms. The funding round included Kutcher's Sound Ventures and Joe Montana's Liquid 2 Ventures. Swank said the company is turning a profit and revenue is growing every month.

Swank said he has already hired two employees in Charleston, both of whom will focus on buying software for clients. He expects to grow the local office more in the coming year.

The firm's Charleston location will be in the new 22 WestEdge development, which scheduled to open on Lokcwoods Drive in the coming weeks.

Vendr is renting from the Charleston Digital Corridor, a tech-centered nonprofit business development group that is looking to fill about 8,000 square feet of space the city of Charleston is leasing at WestEdge.

Other tenants of 22 WestEdge include Vikor Scientific, a medical diagnostics and life sciences company that leased 20,000 square feet from the South Carolina Research Authority.

The Medical University of South Carolina also holds a lease in the building, and plans to put a handful of its executive offices, along with research space, inside.

Swank said Vendr will be looking to relocate to the Charleston Tech Center once the 92,000-square-foot office under constrcution on Morrison Drive is completed.