One of the Charleston region's largest automotive manufacturing employers is cutting 340 full-time jobs and 90 temporary positions while also planning to staff up in other areas amid a profound shift in global demand.
The reductions announced Thursday at the Robert Bosch LLC plant on Dorchester Road represent about 24 percent the German company's local work force. They will be implemented in phases, staring in mid-2020 and continuing through next year.
"Bosch associates who are impacted by a workforce reduction will have the opportunity to apply for positions at other Bosch facilities," the company said in a written statement. "In the case a suitable position is not identified, those associates will be offered a competitive severance package and support to help transition to new opportunities."
Bosch makes powertrain and chassis system control parts at its Dorchester County campus.
The Stuttgart-based company opened the Lowcountry factory in 1973 with 105 workers. Over that time, it has invested more than $625 million under seven separate expansion plans. The company announced plans in 2016 to invest $175 million on new equipment and training programs and add 150 jobs by 2021 at the 1,800-worker site.
The auto market is quickly changing, forcing suppliers to adapt, Bosch said.
"Globally, companies are experiencing the impact of a transforming automotive industry, compounded by the effects of a difficult economic situation. In 2020, Bosch estimates global automotive production volume will be reduced by 10 percent compared to 2017, down to some 88.9 million vehicles. Therefore, the automotive industry has to take structural adjustments, and so does Bosch," the company said.
In response, Bosch said it's "examining strategies to rebalance production across its international production network to better align with global demand and to strengthen its competitiveness."
At the same time, the North Charleston plant is expected to secure additional manufacturing business and jobs tied to the rising demand for electric vehicles.