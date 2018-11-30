Bosch, a global technology and automotive supply firm and one of the Charleston region's top employers, is expanding its Anderson County operations with a $45 million investment, the company announced Friday.
The expansion will include new manufacturing equipment to support the company's mobility solutions business sector, which supports emerging technologies such as autonomous driving and Internet-connected services used in the automotive industry. Bosch is purchasing property adjacent to its existing S.C. Highway 81 plant as part of the expansion.
"We have a rich history in South Carolina, and this expansion helps us to further serve our North Amrican customers," Mike Mansuetti, president of Bosch North America, said in a statement. "We are very proud of another milestone in our relationship with Anderson County and the state of South Carolina."
The mobility solutions sector was established this year and Bosch told Automotive News that it expects the division to become a major source of profits, with the global market for mobility and digital services projected to grow to about $172.8 billion in the next four years, according to analysts PwC.
"Connected driving is a growth area for Bosch," company Chairman Volkmar Denner told the website.
Under the new division, Stuttgart, Germany-based Bosch said it will further develop its current connected services, including keys that can be stored on smartphones and in-car alerts for obstacles like wrong-way drivers.
The Anderson facility was founded in 1985 to produce fuel rails and has added production supporting other Bosch divisions — including powertrain solutions, automotive electronics and car multimedia — over the years. The plant employs more than 1,200 people.
The Robert Bosch plant in North Charleston opened in 1973 and produces fuel injectors and anti-lock brake system components. The company has invested about $800 million in the plant since its opening, bringing its workforce to about 1,800 people.
The state's Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved a $100,000 grant to help pay for the Anderson County project's site preparation and construction costs.
Those interested in employment at Bosch should visit www.bosch.us/careers for more information.