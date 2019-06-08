Sitting on a one-half-acre lot, the brand new home in the Sovereign Still neighborhood is one of ten that marries new energy efficient construction with yester-year ambiance.
“James Island has a history of gorgeous homes on large lots. Sovereign Still features the larger lots of yesterday and the design reflects the look of the older homes in the Eastwood and Clearview neighborhoods,” said Randall Sandin of Carolina One Real Estate.
The Eastwood neighborhood in James Island has homes from the 50s and 90s with large lots, large trees and water views, while traditional brick homes in Clearview are a five-minute drive to downtown Charleston. Sovereign Still carries the tradition of established neighborhoods with its expansive green spaces and a walk-friendly, private perimeter of a few well-appointed residences.
The Location
“Sovereign Still is on the Harborview Road/Fort Johnson side of James Island,” Sandin explained. “It’s a private road just for the homeowners and the neighborhood is close to Sunrise Park, tennis courts a kid’s playground and the James Island Yacht Club.”
Add in its close proximity to downtown Charleston, Folly Beach and the James island Connector, the energy savings are also in the location of the property. Many places are walkable or a short car ride away.
The Home
The neighborhood offers five different floor plans. The Sago model is a four-bedroom, 2-1/2 bath home with a total of 2,546 square feet of living space. Ample front and back yards are the norm here as are a host of top-of-the-line and Energy Star appliances.
“New Leaf Builders have always focused on the efficiency of their homes,” Randin explained. “Tankless water heaters and high efficiency insulation is standard. They took it a step further with 6” exterior walls and spray foam in the attic. The heating and cooling is much more efficient in this type of build.”
Trane High Efficiency gas heat, 14 SEER split head pump system with NEST thermostats on each floor along with low VOC paints and Low-E thermal double-hung windows are part of the home’s dedication to greener living. BOSCH Energy Star appliances, fiber cement siding and 30-year architectural shingles and metal roof accents add value and energy savings.
“The Sago floorplan lives large with an open floorplan, chef’s kitchen and a downstairs master bedroom,” Randin said. “There are three bedrooms up and two full baths plus a screened-in porch, outdoor shower and gas grill hook-up.”
The home’s palette is cool grays and creams. The living space opens to the large kitchen and hardwoods run throughout. Ten-foot ceilings on the first floor and nine foot on the second make the spaces seem even larger. The chef’s kitchen is white on white with a farmhouse sink, LED lighting under cabinets and 42” cabinets.
There is currently one Sago model available and three more homes coming in late 2019/early 2020, with the neighborhood being fully completed in early 2020, Radin said.
The detached two-car garage is reminiscent of a simpler era, but with all the energy-conscious elements in this roomy home, the cost of ownership can hearken back to those lower energy bills of yesteryear as well.
As of June 5, 2019, the list price for this home was $689,950.
