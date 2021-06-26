Boom time: Big fireworks displays are back, but vendors warn of shortages, higher prices

Rockets will red glare and bombs will burst in air once again as big fireworks displays are back this year in many U.S. cities, but consumers at roadside stands and stores will see higher prices and some items in short supply.

Several sites in the Charleston area, including Patriots Point, Charleston, North Charleston, Moncks Corner, Goose Creek and Summerville, to name a few, are bringing back their traditional pyrotechnic extravaganzas after they were defused last year by the COVID-19 pandemic.

For holiday revelers looking for do-it-yourself backyard displays with Roman candles, firecrackers, sparklers and artillery shells, industry officials and vendors are advising to shop early and expect a bit of sticker shock.

"Consumer fireworks sales skyrocketed starting Memorial Day weekend in 2020 and kept up throughout the year," said Julie Heckman, executive director of the American Pyrotechnics Association in Bethesda, Md. "Everyone brought the celebration to their back yard, and industry revenue for that segment nearly doubled from $1 billion to $1.9 billion."

Heckman said inventory almost completely sold out and vendors had to restock last year amid the jump in demand from the retail side, including year-round stores and seasonal roadside stands.

Retailers and temporary kiosk dealers who placed orders in January have a better chance of offering more variety a year after shutdowns in production across China and continued supply chain disruptions.

But be warned. Not everything consumers liked last year will be on the shelf, and items that are in stock will be in short supply.

'Limited' supplies

"If you are planning to celebrate in your back yard, there will likely be a shortage," Heckman said. "Some items may be limited in the variety they have available."

Still, consumer sales will likely mirror those from last year, with more people competing for what inventory is available.

"Once someone dabbles in consumer fireworks, they go back, which is why sales were so strong for the entire year," Heckman said.

Some retailers are expected to sell out early.

"I would not wait until July 1st or 2nd or 3rd to buy backyard fireworks," she said. "July the Fourth is on Sunday so some people will be celebrating all weekend long."

On the flip side, sales of commercial fireworks plummeted last year after huge outdoor displays were canceled because of public health restrictions and concerns over large gatherings.

Big displays lost $282 million, or 75 percent of their revenue last year, according to the American Pyrotechnic Association.

Many big shows are coming back this year for the Fourth of July and big festivals later in the year, but Heckman said some display vendors are scaling back contracts because they can't find enough experienced pyrotechnicians to fill the void after many of them left the industry last year to find work elsewhere.

Display vendors also have plenty of stock since it's been sitting in a warehouse for more than a year.

Heckman expects sales for large fireworks displays to reach about 70 percent of normal levels by year's end before coming back to usual or better sales rates in 2022, barring another coronavirus outbreak that shuts down large events again next year.

'Shop early'

Store and roadside vendors also said shortages are possible.

"If you didn't buy right after the new year, normally you will not have the volume of products you would normally have," said Robin Dusch, co-owner of the newly opened year-round fireworks shop Red White and Boom in Moncks Corner. "We were able to get everything we wanted, but there is definitely a shortage in most cases."

He and a business partner are building a 3,200-square-foot shop on South Live Oak Drive in Moncks Corner.

It won't be ready for Independence Day, but they have a temporary sales site set up on the property and enough stock to take them through the end of the year, when sales pick up again in conjunction with Christmas and New Year's Eve.

"Shop early," Dusch said. "If people show up on July 3rd and the Fourth, there will be shortages of some items."

Shoppers can stop by and register for a chance to win $500 in fireworks by July 2 as a promotion for the new store.

A portion of the proceeds from all Fourth of July-related sales at Red White and Boom will be donated to Fisher House in Charleston, which provides a place for family members to stay while veterans are undergoing care at the nearby Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center.

Kevin Carpenter, who operates Fireworks Masters in two temporary stands each year in Mount Pleasant, said he started ordering in January.

"I'm sure I have enough," he said.

His items started arriving in March, and the last load came in early June.

Carpenter said there are plenty of fireworks, but they are waiting to be placed in containers at different ports in China.

"It will be December before they correct the supply chain problem, and that's for everybody, not just the fireworks industry," he said.

Shipping lines, too, have raised transport prices as demand for available products skyrocketed in the pandemic's wake.

"I did the best I could, but I couldn't eat a 30 percent markup," Carpenter said. Still, he plans to continue the practice of giving part of the proceeds to some Boy Scout troops.

Carpenter, too, cautioned people to shop early, visit stands and stores and see what they have in stock.

"Some places won't have a whole section of some items because they couldn't get them," Carpenter said. "There's going to be a whole chunk missing out of their inventory. I had to go to four different wholesalers to get an item. It's the same quality but not the exact same thing as I had before."

He chuckled and sarcastically said, "It's been fun (trying to find supplies this year)."

"You place an order and the company calls you back and says, 'I can give you X-number of cases at this time,'" Carpenter said. "I call another wholesaler, and they either cancel the order because they can't fill it or say it is being backordered, then you scramble to find someone else."