Five of the 11 Bojangles' chicken restaurants in the Charleston area went dark this week.
The Charlotte-based company's website says all five sites are "temporarily closed."
A company spokesman confirmed the closings late Friday.
"Five Bojangles’ locations in the Charleston area have been temporarily closed as we prepare them to re-open soon under corporate ownership," said Brian Little of the company's Charlotte office.
The shuttered locations include:
- 740 Folly Road, James Island
- 1644 Highway 17, Mount Pleasant
- 121 Main Road, Johns Island
- 2508 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston
- 431A½ St. James Ave., Goose Creek.
"We are a committed longtime Charleston-area employer, and all affected team members have been offered continued employment with Bojangles’ Restaurants," Little said.
Six other locations in the Charleston area remain open, according to the company's website.
The open locations include:
- 2514 Clements Ferry Road, Charleston
- 5490 N. Rhett Ave., North Charleston
- 3655 Ladson Road, North Charleston
- 6270 Savannah Highway, Ravenel
- 1221 N. Main St., Summerville
- 444 N. Highway 52, Moncks Corner.
The five darkened restaurants closed at the end of business on Jan. 19.
"They will re-open at different times over the next week or so, as work is completed," Little said.