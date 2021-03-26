Boeing's SC site has delivered its first 787 Dreamliner jet following 5-month drought

Boeing Co.'s North Charleston plant delivered a 787 Dreamliner jet, ending a five-month delivery drought for the program after production flaws prompted monthslong inspections.

The South Carolina-made 787 was handed over to an unidentified customer in the morning March 26.

Tiny defects found last year in the inner fuselage skin of 787s started off a long inspection process that has put off deliveries of the jets since last October. The Friday delivery aligned with Boeing's statements earlier this month that it would start handing the jets over again before the end of March.

The restart comes after "several months of engineering analysis and inspection work," Boeing said in a statement.

"Our commitment to safety and compliance led us to thoroughly examine many aspects of the program to ensure we continue to deliver airplanes that meet all regulatory requirements and Boeing’s highest quality standards," the Chicago-based planemaker said.

The delivery comes just after the Federal Aviation Administration on Thursday issued airworthiness certificates for two Dreamliners.

Last week, the agency announced it was stepping up oversight of the program by taking over airworthiness inspections for four of the jets, including aircraft made in North Charleston. The FAA expects to complete checks on the other two "in the coming days," according to a statement.

Certificates of airworthiness were issued for the first two aircraft "after thorough inspections confirmed the aircraft complied with all airworthiness standards," the FAA said.

Typically, Boeing would complete those checks without the FAA's intervention, though the agency said it has occasionally in the "past few years" stepped in to do the reviews in order to "fulfill their inspection-currency requirements."

These four reviews, however, were described by the FAA as part of "corrective actions" addressing the 787 production issues.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

Those issues became widely known last August when Boeing told airlines to pull eight of its 787s from service due to “two distinct manufacturing issues" which, together, "result in a condition that does not meet (Boeing) design standards.”

Boeing started analyzing data for the rest of the in-service fleet and found that irregularities in the flatness of the fuselage skin were present in other parts of the jet. In September, the planemaker warned that inspections for flaws could start causing delivery delays, and, later in the year, inspections were broadened and suppliers were also asked to do their own checks.

Before Friday, the last Dreamliners that had been delivered were the four 787s handed over in October, one each to AerCap, American Airlines, Etihad Airways and Saudi Arabian Airlines.

For the last month, Boeing's North Charleston site has been the only place that makes the widebody Dreamliner. The final 787 made at Boeing's Everett factory rolled off the production line late last month.

But, because of the scale of the 787 inspections going on, the Everett factory is continuing to do work on the Dreamliners made there.

Vice president of the 787 program and Boeing South Carolina site leader Lane Ballard referenced the ongoing checks in a message to employees Friday that announced the restart of Dreamliner deliveries.

"As verification work continues in Everett and South Carolina, let’s stay focused on safety as we deliver exceptional quality and value to our customers," Ballard said in the message.

Across both sites, Boeing still has dozens of Dreamliners to offload now that it has started delivering them again. Finance chief Greg Smith said in January an estimated 80 Dreamliners were sitting in inventory.

Boeing said it plans to unload most of them by the end of 2021.

After delivering 157 total planes last year, down 60 percent from 2019, Boeing heads have said they're counting on deliveries of the Dreamliners and 737 Max jets that have piled up in inventory to generate more robust cash flow this year.