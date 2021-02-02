Boeing's SC operations down 1,163 jobs after year of buyouts, layoffs amid pandemic

Boeing Co., which embarked on a far-reaching cost-cutting program in response to a sharp drop in aircraft orders last year, employs more than 1,160 fewer workers in South Carolina than it did before the COVID-19 pandemic devastated the aviation industry.
According to an annual tally that was updated this week, the planemaker said it had 5,706 workers on its Palmetto State payroll as of Jan. 1. That compared to 6,869 at the start of 2020.
The reduction of 1,163 jobs represents a roughly 17 percent decline for Boeing South Carolina, which builds its widebody 787 Dreamliner and provides support for other aircraft programs from several locations in North Charleston.
The newly reported cuts knock Boeing from the top spot among Charleston County's largest private-sector employers. Roper St. Francis Healthcare, which had been No. 2, is now the biggest with 6,043 employees, according to an updated count provided Wednesday.
Companywide, Boeing has shed more than 20,000 jobs companywide over the last 13 months, and more cuts are coming. The company said during its fall earnings report that it would shrink to about 130,000 employees by the end of this year, down from 141,000 now.
Boeing provides an annual disclosure about its payroll statistics, by state and business category, during the first quarter of each year. The 2021 update was the first official look at how pandemic-induced reductions affected the Palmetto State workforce.
Washington state, which, by far, is Boeing's biggest employment center, is down to about 57,000 jobs, a reduction of about 21 percent.
Most of the losses came from the commercial aircraft division, which was hurt not just by the pandemic but the lengthy grounding of the 737 Max that U.S. regulators cleared to fly again in November. About 34,600 workers were counted as part of that unit as of last month, down from more than 64,500 in early 2020.
Boeing is poised to shift all assembly of the 787 to South Carolina next month and shut down Dreamliner production in Everett, Wash. The move isn't likely to result in any near-term employment gains for the North Charleston site.
At the time of the consolidation, Boeing plans to be making five 787s per month — or two fewer than the local plant was making when it was splitting work with Everett at the peak 14-per-month rate.
In addition to its main Dreamliner site next to Charleston International Airport, Boeing South Carolina has workers at a separate North Charleston campus. It includes an engineering and research center and plants that manufacture parts for the 787 and the 737 Max.