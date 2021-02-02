Boeing's SC operations down 1,000 jobs after year of buyouts, layoffs amid pandemic

Boeing Co. now employs about 1,100 fewer people in South Carolina than it did a year ago, according to updated employment counts posted this week.
Boeing, which builds its widebody 787 Dreamliner jet in North Charleston, employed 5,706 South Carolinians as of Jan. 1, compared to 6,869 at the same time last year.
That's a reduction of 1,163 jobs, or a drop of about 17 percent in the size of its total workforce in the state.
At its updated employee total, Boeing has been knocked out of the top spot as the largest private employer in Charleston County. Roper St. Francis Healthcare, which had been No. 2, is now the largest at 6,043 employees, according to an updated count provided Wednesday.
Companywide, Boeing shed more than 20,000 jobs from January of last year to the beginning of 2021, and more cuts are coming. The company disclosed during its fall earnings report that it would shrink to about 130,000 employees by the end of this year. It's now at about 141,000.
While Boeing has previously said that buyouts and layoffs prompted by the financial hit from the coronavirus pandemic affected its South Carolina workforce, no specifics had been given on how many positions were lost.
Boeing annually updates its employment counts, by state and business category, during the first quarter of each year, so this week's update was the first look at how workforce reductions affected the Palmetto State specifically.
Washington state which, by far, is Boeing's biggest hub for employment, is down to about 57,000 jobs, a reduction of about 21 percent. Those cuts meant that retail giant Amazon unseated Boeing in 2020 as Washington's largest private employer.
Most of the job losses came from the commercial airplanes division which was impacted not just by the pandemic but also the 737 Max which remained grounded for most of last year before regulators cleared it to fly again in November.
That division was nearly halved. About 34,600 were working for Boeing's commercial planes segment last month, down from more than 64,500 in early 2020.
Boeing is poised to make a move next month that will shift all assembly of the 787 to South Carolina and shutter operations for the program in Everett, Wash. While that decision was praised by politicians and aerospace boosters in the Palmetto State, it won't result in any near-term employment gains.
At the time of the consolidation, Boeing will be making just five of its 787 jets per month — that's two fewer planes per month than the factory in North Charleston was making when it was splitting the work with Everett at a 14-per-month production rate pre-pandemic.
In addition to is 787 final assembly facility next to Charleston International Airport, Boeing South Carolina employs local workers at its campus farther north, where 787 interior parts are manufactured.
That campus also includes Propulsion South Carolina, where engine nacelles for the 737 Max are made, and a research and technology center.