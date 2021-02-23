Boeing's issues with 787 Dreamliner made in SC have 'mushroomed,' says Air Lease

The production issues causing delays for Boeing Co.'s 787 Dreamliner "seemed to have mushroomed," according to the chief executive of an aircraft leasing company, and a expected end to the ordeal is unknown.

During an earnings call for Los Angeles-based Air Lease Corp. on Feb. 22, CEO John Plueger said the nonconformities Boeing found last year in the 787 have led to longer delays than his company had anticipated.

Plueger described "greater and greater levels of inspection going on" and said it was "difficult to see a definitive fix that is agreeable by the aviation authorities and all going forward."

Dreamliners made in North Charleston and Everett, Wash. have been under inspection for several months as Boeing looks for flaws and does rework when necessary. North Charleston is taking over all 787 assembly in March, but, given the inspection work still left to do, Everett will continue to assess jets made there, and another inspection location, which Boeing calls a "join verification site," was set up in Victorville, Calif. to check Everett-made jets.

Boeing hasn't reported a new Dreamliner delivery since October, and the planes have been piling up in inventory.

About 80 were waiting to be delivered as of late January.

The whole process, Plueger said, "has been dragging on longer than any of us have imagined."

Delays have meant that Air Lease is waiting for its orders, including some 787 deliveries that have been pushed back for 12 months, the point when Air Lease and its customers would have the right to cancel.

"So suffice it to say, we're working with those impacted customers and we will take action as we've done with the (737) MAX, based upon what those customers want to do," Plueger said.

When Boeing first disclosed the 787 production issue, it said it was specific to one part of the jet's fuselage. But, by mid-December, those inspections expanded in scope to include all joins in the fuselage.

Suppliers were also asked to do their own inspections.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

Boeing has said the flaws, which are deviations in what the planemaker has said are "very tight tolerances" for the flatness of the plane's fuselage skin, do not pose an immediate flight risk, and CEO Dave Calhoun has defended the decision to undergo the monthslong inspections.

During the company's Jan. 27 earnings call, Calhoun told investors this was a moment to "fix some things and do some things the way (they) would like to do them."

Calhoun also warned on that call that "few, if any" 787s would be delivered in February.

Without a clear resolution in sight, Plueger of Air Lease said he is "waiting for more definition from The Boeing Company" on what appears to be an "unfolding story."

"I wish I could say that we knew definitively there was an end to it and when things would start," Plueger said.

Troubles with the 787 also came up during the Feb. 23 earnings call for Wichita-based Spirit AeroSystems, which makes aircraft parts, including some fuselage sections for the Dreamliner.

The biggest impact on Spirit AeroSystems from 787-related changes, CEO Tom Gentile said, is the reduced production rate.

The monthly rate for the 787 was dropped to five, in coordination with the consolidation in North Charleston. That rate change was pushed up when Boeing decided to consolidate by March, earlier than the announced mid-2021 time frame.

Gentile and finance chief Mark Suchinski said they expect to ship at a schedule set for the five-per-month rate for the rest of 2020, and they projected Boeing's goal will be to get back to making seven or eight 787s every month, not returning to the program's past double-digit rates.

The drop to five per month was reached after several 787 rate reductions, including a couple that were announced before the coronavirus pandemic.

Boeing South Carolina spokeswoman Libba Holland said the company has no updates at this time on production rate plans or Dreamliner deliveries.

Though Boeing's 787 assembly plant by Charleston International Airport will be building all, rather than half, of new Dreamliners, the site will be producing two fewer aircraft per month than when it was splitting the peak rate of 14 with Everett's widebody factory.