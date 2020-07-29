Boeing to slash SC-made Dreamliner rate again; production could go to one plant

As the effects of the coronavirus pandemic continue to unfold, Boeing Co. plans slash production of the 787 Dreamliner jet it builds in South Carolina again and, because of the change, could eliminate a production line.
By next year, Boeing will be making six 787s per month, down from a high of 14. Previously, the planemaker said it was cutting production first to 10 per month and seven by 2022.
Right now, the production of the Dreamliner is split between two factories: one in Everett, Wash. and another in North Charleston. But, according to a letter sent to employees on Wednesday by Boeing CEO David Calhoun, that could change.
Production could shift to one location, he wrote.
"With this lower rate profile, we will also need to evaluate the most efficient way to produce the 787, including studying the feasibility of consolidating production in one location," Calhoun said in the letter. "We will share more with you following our study."
News of the next 787 production cut was rolled out with the company's second quarter earnings report which, as expected, continued to reflect COVID-19's crippling effects on the aerospace sector.
Boeing reported a $2.4 billion loss for the quarter.
"This pressure on our commercial customers means they are delaying jet purchases, slowing deliveries, deferring elective maintenance, retiring older aircraft and reducing spend — all of which affects our business and, ultimately, our bottom line," Calhoun wrote to employees.
Despite some "encouraging signs," Calhoun expects it will take three years for air travel passenger levels to fully recover.
Models other than the 787 are seeing production rates cut again, too. The still-grounded 737 Max jet will have a slower ramp-up to 31 per month by 2022 instead of 2021, and the combined 777/777X production rate dropped from three to two per month for next year.
Calhoun said the additional rate cuts will force them to "further assess" the size of their workforce. This comes after Boeing said during its last earnings report that it would shed 10 percent of its roughly 160,000 jobs worldwide.
A large share of those layoffs were made in May when 6,770 U.S. workers, including an undisclosed number at Boeing South Carolina, were told their jobs had been cut. Smaller rounds of layoffs followed, and the "latest wave" of the reductions will start today, according to Calhoun's letter.
Boeing's North Charleston plant could have lost about 1,000 workers based on Calhoun's estimate that the commercial airplanes and services divisions would shed about 15 percent of their jobs.
At the beginning of the year, Boeing South Carolina employed almost 7,000 people, making it Charleston County's largest private sector employer.
It's unclear from Calhoun's message if a study on consolidating Dreamliner production to one plant would be focused on maintaining the line in Everett or North Charleston. The issue could be addressed during a conference call with analysts at 10:30 a.m. today.
Boeing selected its site in North Charleston for a Dreamliner final assembly and delivery line more than a decade ago, in October 2009. The plant builds all three versions of the Dreamliner, including the longest, the 787-10 or "Dash 10" model.
The Everett site has production lines for several wide-body models — 747, 767, 777 and the 787 — and completes final assembly of two of the three versions of the Dreamliner.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.