Boeing to shed 7,000 more jobs through next year, blames 787 flaws for low deliveries

The pandemic continued to weigh heavily on Boeing Co.'s finances last quarter, and thousands of additional job cuts are planned as the planemaker tries to resize itself in response to the sharp drop-off in air travel.

Boeing, which announced earlier this month a plan to consolidate production of its 787 Dreamliner in South Carolina, said in its earnings report Wednesday that it plans more reductions beyond the deep workforce cuts already made this year.

"As we align to market realities, our business units and functions are carefully making staffing decisions to prioritize natural attrition and stability in order to limit the impact on our people and our company," CEO Dave Calhoun wrote in a message to employees.

Boeing had more than 160,000 employees worldwide before the pandemic. That figure will shrink to about 130,000 by the end of 2021, Calhoun said during a conference call with analysts.

Earlier this year, the company estimated its payroll would be reduced by about 10 percent. By the second quarter, 19,000 Boeing employees were expected to leave by the end of the year through buyouts and involuntary layoffs.

The new estimate represents an about 19 percent contraction — almost double the initial estimate — through a combination of natural attrition and about 7,000 additional departures from buyouts and involuntary layoffs.

Job cuts have affected the North Charleston campus, which prior to the pandemic employed about 7,000 South Carolinians, but the company hasn't specified how many local positions have been cut.

An updated headcount for Boeing South Carolina won't be released until early next year.

Future demand for the 787

In its earnings presentation, Boeing laid out a timeline of actions it has taken from March through this month to adapt during the pandemic and its ensuing economic downturn.

The timeline starts with calls made in the spring, like suspending its dividend, rolling out its first round of buyouts and reducing production rates for planes. Making involuntary layoffs, slashing production rates for a second time and initiating another cycle of buyouts followed. Boeing's decision to consolidate its 787 program in South North Charleston took the last spot on the timeline.

While praised by Palmetto State leaders as a vote of confidence in the manufacturing capabilities of the Lowcountry, Washington state's aerospace sector was burned by the move, which will eventually shutter 787 operations in the Puget Sound region.

Factories in North Charleston and Everett, Wash. have been splitting assembly work for the wide-body jet, but with production rates for the program slashed to align with a drop in demand, maintaining that setup became less tenable.

Analysts and industry watchers had been predicting the move since Calhoun announced in late July that it was studying whether to assemble the 787 at one factory.

Boeing made the call to bring all 787 work to South Carolina official Oct. 1. The decision "did not have a significant financial impact on the program in the third quarter," Boeing said in its earnings report.

No further details on an expected schedule for the consolidation were released Wednesday, but Calhoun did confirm that production rates for all jets, including the Dreamliner's projected rate of six per month in 2021, aren't changing — for now.

For the 787, a wide-body favored for overseas flights, the recovery of international air travel will be critical to driving future sales and deliveries.

Those numbers are lagging much more than domestic air travel totals: The most recent figures from the International Air Transport Association showed international travel at an 88 percent decline from 2019 traffic, compared to a reduction of 51 percent for domestic air travel.

Calhoun said his original prediction that it will take about three years for air travel to return to pre-pandemic levels "more or less still holds," but the prospects for overseas flying look more grim than they had expected.

Quality issues hurt deliveries

Boeing's total revenue for the third quarter was $14.1 billion, down 29 percent from a year ago, and it reported a $466 million loss for its fourth consecutive quarter of negative earnings.

Manufacturing flaws with the South Carolina-made 787 coupled with COVID-19 impacts were largely to blame for a 56 percent revenue slide in the commercial segment of the business, Boeing said.

The company acknowledged identifying several problems last quarter with the Dreamliner. They included manufacturing errors in the aft-body sections of some planes that required pulling eight of them from service.

The extra inspections that are required because of the production mishaps are holding back 787 deliveries more than a lack of demand, finance chief Greg Smith told analysts Wednesday.

“Most of the inventory that we have is the result of the quality assessment that we’ve been doing and the rework associated with it,” Smith said. “It’s more heavily weighted there than it is customers not able to take the aircraft.”

Smith said 787 deliveries should pick up in 2021 as the company works through the issues.

Deliveries for this year, updated earlier this month with third quarter totals, show the company has handed over just 98 aircraft compared to 301 deliveries Boeing made in the first nine months of 2019.

The Dreamliner has been the biggest source of successful deliveries, accounting for half of all jets handed over this year. Still, the program is far behind where it would usually be. After the third quarter last year, 113 of the wide-body jets had been given to customers — more than twice this year's current total.

Boeing's best-selling jet, the 737 Max, remains grounded following two deadly crashes, but the company cited "steady progress" made in the last quarter in returning the single-aisle jet to service.

The Max has completed 1,400 test and check flights and 3,000-plus flight hours, Calhoun said Wednesday, and they still expect to be able to start delivering the Max to customers during the fourth quarter, though that timeline will ultimately "be determined by the global regulators."

Even with an expectation of getting the 737 recertified in time to deliver jets this year, Smith said they don't expect to be cash flow positive until 2022.

Shrinking footprint

In addition to reducing labor costs, Boeing is looking to jettison some of its real estate.

Between workforce cuts and a shift to more "flexible and virtual work opportunities," Smith said the company could shed about 30 percent of its current office space.

Some of the square footage potentially on the chopping block is Boeing's commercial airplanes headquarters near Seattle, according to several recent reports. Smith said Wednesday that all Boeing properties are being evaluated.

“We’re reviewing every piece of real estate, every building, every lease, every warehouse, every site to look at how we can be more efficient," Smith told analysts, "and we'll share our decisions as we make them."

Between its main jet assembly facility off International Boulevard and other Boeing South Carolina operations added in the last decade, the planemaker occupies about 4 million square feet of real estate in the Lowcountry.